Mityvac Announces New Master Cylinder Adapter Cap Kit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MVA6855 kit adapts to EV and hybrid vehicles, including Tesla automobiles

Mityvac, a brand of SKF, today announced their newest master cylinder adaptor cap kit that functions with most of the U.S., Asian, and the EV and hybrid vehicle market- including Tesla.

Specifically, the new master cylinder pressure bleeding adapters are functional with recent production of Ford, Mazda, Honda, Nissan, Infinity, and Tesla automobiles. The cap kit includes two Honda-specific

caps, two Ford-specific caps, a cap for Nissan and Infinity hybrids, and finally a cap for Tesla.

SKF Lincoln announces new master cylinder adapter cap kit

The updated cap kit, combined with the Mityvac MVA6850, will cover most hybrid and electric vehicle brake pressure bleeding applications.

One kit features the listed caps and three down tubes.

Jeff Craig, Product Manager,Tools and Equipment– Mityvac Automotive Service Products, notes the benefits of the new adaptor cap kit.

"This is the next evolution of our line of Mityvac adaptor kits," said Craig. "We are offering master cylinder adaptor caps for most vehicles on the road today, including EV and hybrids. This includes the ever-growing Tesla manufacturer. The kit expands our cap offerings for brake bleeding, and we feel that we are the leaders in our technology and offerings.

"Finally, the kits can be used with all Mityvac manual and pneumatic pressure pumps

making it convenient and easy with workers already using our Mityvac products."

The new adaptor cap update kits are now available through your local Mityvac dealer.

