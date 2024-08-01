Transport Minister Reviews Key Projects At Queen Alia International Airport

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 1 (Petra) - of Transport, Wissam Tahtamouni, held two separate meetings Thursday at Queen Alia International Airport with the CEO of the Airport International Group, Nicolas Deviller, and the CEO of Menzies, Dominic Coleman.During her first meeting, Tahtamouni was updated on the latest achievements at the airport, particularly regarding water and electricity management, and other initiatives aimed at enhancing resource efficiency. This included the solar project designed to reduce dependence on traditional energy sources and promote environmental sustainability.The minister also discussed routine operations within the airport, covering periodic infrastructure maintenance, operating systems, and the enhancement of passenger services.Tahtamouni underscored the importance of ongoing efforts to improve the passenger experience and solidify the airport's status as a major regional air transport hub. She highlighted the need to continue these ambitious projects to ensure the highest quality of services.The minister also reviewed the terms of a future vision agreement between the government and the Airport International Group. This agreement focuses on forecasting business activities within the airport, improving operational efficiency, and integrating modern technology.Tahtamouni emphasized that this agreement is crucial for elevating the airport to a regional and international center, contributing to economic development and enhancing air traffic in Jordan.In her second meeting, held at the Menzies air cargo building, Tahtamouni reviewed the progress of the facility, which is set to open within two months. She noted that the building features advanced smart systems, establishing it as a leading center for air cargo operations with global standards of precision and efficiency.During a tour of the building, the minister addressed some challenges faced by the implementing company and expressed the ministry's readiness to provide necessary support.She underlined that this state-of-the-art facility will enhance air cargo efficiency and improve services for companies and users, thereby bolstering the airport's competitiveness both regionally and internationally.