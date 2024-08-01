Ministries, GAM Discuss Funding For BRT Project Phase Two

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 1 (Petra) - The Ministries of Transport, Public Works and Housing, and the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) convened to discuss the development plan for the second phase of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, focusing on securing the necessary funding.The meeting, held at the of on Thursday, was chaired by Acting Secretary-General of Transport, Osama Karadsheh. It was attended by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Public Works, Jamal Qteishat, and Director of Amman City, Ahmad Malkawi.The discussions centered on plans for the BRT project and conducting essential studies to ensure its optimal development and execution, with a coordinated effort among all parties involved. The meeting also explored potential support and funding mechanisms from donor agencies.Karadsheh emphasized the importance of continuous coordination among all stakeholders to prevent conflicting studies, ensuring the second phase of the project is implemented gradually and correctly.Qteishat reaffirmed the Ministry of Public Works' commitment to supporting the ambitious project, pledging to provide all necessary resources to guarantee its success.Malkawi highlighted the significance of the BRT project in enhancing Amman's public transport infrastructure, noting that its implementation would boost public transport efficiency and reduce traffic congestion.The BRT project is a key element of ongoing efforts to improve the public transport system, achieve sustainable development, and provide comfortable and efficient transportation for citizens. It is expected to ease pressure on the current road network and enhance the overall quality of life.