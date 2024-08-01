10-Year-Old Road Accident victim gets a second life post life-saving surgery at Fortis Bannerghatta Road

(MENAFN- Avian We) Bangalore, 31 July 2024: Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, gave a new lease of life to a 10-year-old road accident victim from Anantapur. The road accident had resulted in serious injuries to the boy's intestines with multiple holes, necessitating an immediate removal of the damaged part. The surgical intervention was conducted under the guidance of Dr Yogesh Kumar Gupta, Consultant - Paediatrician and Intensivist, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road and Dr Sreedhara Murthy, Consultant - Paediatric Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru. The young patient has recovered well and was discharged within a week.



A month ago, Patient Mohan (Name changed), sustained severe injuries when a vehicle ran over him in Anantapur, and he was immediately rushed to a local city hospital. After receiving initial first-aid care, he was discharged but he continued to experience severe abdominal pain and multiple episodes of vomiting for almost a week. He was subsequently brought to Fortis Bannerghatta Road for further evaluation and treatment. Upon detailed admission, Doctors at Fortis Bannerghatta Road conducted a comprehensive evaluation, which included an X-ray, revealing air and liquid trapped in the intestines. Recognising the situation's urgency, the team of doctors recommended immediate surgery to address the obstruction in the small intestine.



Explaining the procedure Dr. Sreedhara Murthy, Consultant - Paediatric Surgery, Fortis Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, said “During the surgery, we found scar tissue, known as adhesions (organs and tissues stuck together), that had formed due to the serious road accident in Anantapur. These adhesions were causing a blockage in his small intestine, leading to severe pain and constant vomiting. Additionally, the patient had serious injuries to the small intestine with multiple holes which required removal of the damaged part of the intestine and surgical anastomosis (joining of two body structures that are not currently connected). This complex abdominal surgery was crucial to restore the patient’s normal digestion and ease his abdominal pain. The patient tolerated the procedure well and recovered without any complications.”



Dr Yogesh Kumar Gupta, Consultant Paediatrician and Intensivist, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru said “Watching Mohan's progress from his critical condition to full recovery has been incredible. Early intervention, careful monitoring, and thorough post-surgery care were crucial in his remarkable improvement. Multidisciplinary expertise, including PMICU, played a vital role in the patient's treatment. It is indeed an impressive recovery, for the young patient.”



Mr. Akshay Oleti, Business Head, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru, said, " Seeing the young boy recover so well has brought us immense happiness. Our team of paediatricians and surgeons at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, demonstrated their expertise and implemented timely interventions to ensure his successful recovery. It's truly gratifying to witness such positive outcomes, knowing that our efforts have made a meaningful difference in his life. This reinforces our commitment to providing compassionate and state-of-the-art care to every patient, especially in critical situations like Mohan's, where our focus remains on delivering the best possible medical outcomes."



About Fortis Healthcare Limited

Fortis Healthcare Limited – an IHH Healthcare Berhad Company – is a leading integrated healthcare services provider in India. It is one of the largest healthcare organizations in the country with 28 healthcare facilities, 4,500+ operational beds (including O&M facilities) and over 400 diagnostics centers (including JVs). Fortis is present in India, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nepal & Sri Lanka. The Company is listed on the BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India. It draws strength from its partnership with global major and parent company - IHH, to build upon its culture of world-class patient care and superlative clinical excellence. Fortis employs ~23,000 people (including Agilus Diagnostics Limited) who share its vision of becoming the world’s most trusted healthcare network. Fortis offers a full spectrum of integrated healthcare services ranging from clinics to quaternary care facilities and a wide range of ancillary services.





Fortis Healthcare Avian WE

Jessica Cynthia: +91 9818273882

...

Suyeshna Shetty: +91 9167715893

...



Head Corporate Communications:

Ajey Maharaj: +919871798573

...

Rishu Singh: + 91 9958891501

...

Nagarathna S (Regional Media): +9199867 97650

...

Athira M: +91 6282 574 879

...









MENAFN01082024006926014934ID1108506453