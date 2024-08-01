Three Senior Attorneys Join The Boston Office Of The Wagner Law Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Marcia S. Wagner, Founder and Managing DirectorBOSTON, MA, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marcia S. Wagner , the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group , recognized as the nation's leading ERISA and employee benefits law firm, has announced that Denise Chicoine, Edward Englander and Bill Hoch have joined the firm as Partners in its Boston office.“We are thrilled that Denise, Ed and Bill are joining us. The breadth and depth that they add to our firm in their areas of practice will be an enormous benefit to our clients,” says Ms. Wagner.Denise Chicoine has concentrated her practice in employment law. She handles a wide array of employment issues, such as noncompete agreements, severance agreements, disability accommodation, and employee benefits. She represents management and individuals at the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination and in state and federal courts on claims involving wrongful termination, retaliation, and workplace harassment. In addition to litigating employment cases, Ms. Chicoine advises employers on developing employment procedures and policies to manage their workforce. Ms. Chicoine is certified by MCAD to conduct trainings regarding discrimination, employee leave, and accommodation rights. She also has extensive experience litigating beach rights claims, municipal land use matters and in appellate advocacy, and has served as a lecturer for Massachusetts Continuing Legal Education, the Massachusetts Bar Association, and Lorman Education Services.Edward Englander has more than 30 years of experience advocating on behalf of clients. His practice is concentrated on civil matters across a broad range of the law. Mr. Englander has litigated cases in Massachusetts and federal courts in the areas of real estate, employment, business disputes, and municipal disputes. He has successfully litigated and resolved innumerable complex cases including with respect to employment disputes, non-competition agreements, beach rights, easements, boundary disputes, agricultural preservation restrictions, bank fraud, ownership of real estate, leases, the Colonial Ordinance of 1641-47, adverse possession, easements by prescription, contracts, purchase and sale agreements, and construction. Mr. Englander's vast experience also includes real estate conveyancing, analyzing complex back titles, condominium conversions, and real estate leases.Bill Hoch has been an employment law attorney for 25 years. He has focused on representing companies trying to manage workforce issues and defend against employee lawsuits. He has successfully defended employment law cases before state and federal agencies, trial courts, and appellate courts. In addition to his trial work, Mr. Hoch has advised companies on human resources practices and employment law, both as outside and in-house counsel. With 15 years of experience as in-house counsel, he is able to provide valuable insight and solutions to clients on HR matters from the employer's perspective. Mr. Hoch is also an investigator and trainer certified by the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination. He has conducted investigations into a broad range of employee misconduct and provided training and spoken on numerous topics of interest to employers including workplace discrimination and harassment, duties of a manager, and managing difficult employees.The Wagner Law GroupEstablished in 1996, The Wagner Law Group continues to be dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership, and is considered to be the nation's preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. Now with 45 attorneys in nine offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations, as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm's attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been annually named to prestigious Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers ® lists. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by Best Lawyers® as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits, is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, is listed among the largest woman-owned businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal, and is listed by the Boston Globe among the top 100 women-led businesses in Massachusetts.

