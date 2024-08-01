US imposes sanctions on several entities facilitating arms to Houthis

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against several entities involved in facilitating weapons procurement for Ansarallah, commonly known as the Houthis. These sanctions target two individuals and four companies based in China, including Hong Kong, and Yemen. According to the Treasury's statement, these entities have played a direct role in supporting the Houthis’ efforts to acquire military-grade materials from abroad. The sanctioned groups have been instrumental in shipping these items to areas under Houthi control in Yemen, thus enabling the group to continue its attacks.



The Houthis have employed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles in their attacks on US military forces, merchant vessels, and civilian populations, including targets in Israel, since November 2023. Their operations are supported by a global network of procurement agents, shipment facilitators, and suppliers who are responsible for acquiring and transporting the necessary components and equipment for advanced weapons systems. This extensive network is critical to the Houthis’ capability to manufacture and deploy sophisticated weaponry.



Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian E. Nelson, commented on the situation, highlighting that the Houthis have strategically exploited key jurisdictions such as the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong to source and transport components essential for their weaponry. Nelson emphasized that the Treasury Department remains committed to targeting those who facilitate the Houthis’ destabilizing activities. The sanctions are part of ongoing efforts to disrupt the group's ability to acquire and deploy advanced weapon systems that contribute to regional instability and threats to international security.

