US holds meeting of Turkish, Armenian spokespersons as step towards peace

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the United States expressed its support for a significant development between Turkey and Armenia. The U.S. welcomed the recent meeting between special representatives from the two countries, held at their long-closed border, calling it a "positive step in bringing peace and stability to the South Caucasus." A State Department spokesperson highlighted the importance of this progress, noting that the normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia is viewed as a crucial move toward regional stability.



The spokesperson also underscored the ongoing efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan to finalize a peace agreement, reaffirming the U.S.'s commitment to supporting these negotiations. The message was clear: the time for peace is now. This sentiment reflects the broader international encouragement for both nations to overcome historical grievances and work towards lasting peace in the region.



The recent talks, which took place on Tuesday, marked the fifth round of discussions aimed at normalizing relations between Turkey and Armenia. The meeting was attended by Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic and Armenian Parliament Deputy Speaker Ruben Rubinyan. Both sides reiterated their commitment to continue the normalization process without preconditions, aiming for full normalization between their countries.



In addition to reaffirming their commitment to the normalization process, the representatives agreed to assess the technical requirements necessary to reopen the Akhurik/Akyaka railroad border gate. They also discussed simplifying mutual visa procedures for diplomatic and official passport holders. This marks a significant step forward in their efforts to address longstanding issues and improve bilateral relations.



Following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize Armenia’s independence on September 21, 1991. However, relations between the two nations deteriorated after Armenian forces occupied the Karabakh region, leading Turkey to close its border with Armenia and sever diplomatic and commercial ties. The two countries also face other contentious issues, including the events of 1915 during the Ottoman Empire. Despite these challenges, the recent talks represent a hopeful development in their quest for reconciliation.

