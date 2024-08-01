(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company Earns Dual Recognition: Honored Locally in DFW Before Gaining National Acclaim

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor , a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management

company with expertise in providing

mineral management

solutions and oil and outsourcing , has been named to the 2024 Best and Brightest Companies

to Work For in the Nation list. The National Association for Business Resources (NABR) shares that this award is reserved for companies that demonstrate exceptional business acumen and human resource practices. Given their selective ten-to-one ratio of the award program, they recognize companies that stand out for their effective employee engagement strategies.

Valor Ranks on 2024 Best and Brightest in the Nation

The winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm, which reviewed several key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. The categories applicants were scored on include compensation, benefits and employee solutions, creative wellness and wellbeing solutions, employee enrichment, engagement and retention, employee education and development, recruitment and selection, employee achievement and recognition, communication and shared vision, diversity, equity and inclusion, work-life blend, community initiatives and corporate responsibility, and leadership, strategy and company performance.

"We are thrilled to be named to the 2024 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation list," said Joseph DeWoody , CEO of Valor. "At Valor, we continually prioritize maintaining a strong and healthy culture, always focusing on our employees. We know that by supporting our team, we ensure the best possible work output and outcomes for our clients."

Valor recognizes that retaining a strong workforce requires continually optimizing the employee experience both in and out of the office. To achieve this, Valor has prioritized offering an extensive list of benefits to its employees. These benefits include 100% of health insurance premiums paid for all employees, paid maternity and paternity leave, employer-sponsored Life/AD&D, 401k retirement plan, paid holidays, generous PTO, and employer-sponsored career development.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Valor has earned a reputation as one of the leading oil and gas outsourcing companies

in the Southwest. Key service lines of the specialty asset management

company include oil and gas accounting , mineral rights management , and oil and gas consulting and outsourcing. The company's innovative mineral management software , mineral®, is a map-based and data-rich platform that integrates accounting, land management, data analytics and reporting. The software allows clients to have a complete view of their asset portfolio and digitally organize all associated critical documents (leases, deed conveyances, revenue statements, JIBs, tax forms, etc.). Valor provides full mineral management services

and mineral management software

access and support to individuals, family offices, banks, trust and wealth advisors, foundations, and universities. The company is also a leading provider of oil and gas outsourcing services

for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer owner relations

support, oil and gas accounting , regulatory compliance , and other back-office operations.



About Valor:

Valor is a specialty asset management and professional services provider that serves mineral rights, and oil and gas owners and investors. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list (ranked No. 572 in 2023), Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022 and 2023), the Inc. Best Workplaces 2024 list and Most Inspiring WorkplacesTM. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights

and outsource accounting and back office services

by visiting .

About the National Association for Business Resources' Best and Brightest Programs

The National Association for Business Resources offers an array of recognition programs that celebrate excellence in various aspects of business, including workplace culture, wellness initiatives, and leadership. These programs include the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, Best and Brightest in Wellness, Best and Brightest CEOs and Leadership Teams which are presented in several markets that include Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, Nashville, New England, New York, Northern California, Pacific Northwest, Southern California, South Florida, West Michigan and Nationally.

