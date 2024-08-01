Onedigital Partners With Homethrive To Provide Their People Enhanced Caregiving Benefits

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDigital, a leading insurance brokerage, services, and HR consulting firm, and Homethrive, an innovative caregiving support platform, are excited to announce a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing employee caregiving support. This collaboration will empower employees with comprehensive resources and personalized, on-demand guidance to manage caregiving responsibilities effectively while maintaining productivity at work.

It's estimated that 73% of employees have caregiving responsibilities including caring for a child with special needs, an aging parent or family member with a medical need. In partnership with Homethrive, OneDigital employees and their family will have free access to Homethrive's state-of-the-art platform, which offers a seamless blend of digital tools and human interaction to support any caregiving responsibility they may face. Homethrive's platform includes access to experienced care guides, and a suite of digital resources designed to guide and assist caregivers in navigating their responsibilities.

"Helping people isn't just what we do, it's all we do. One of the best ways we support our own people is by providing resources for those caring for a child, spouse, parent or other family member. Our partnership with Homethrive is just one more way we are helping our people do their best work and live their best lives," said Ragan Fabrici, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, OneDigital.

Patrick Twohig, Chief Commercial Officer at Homethrive, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to partner with OneDigital to extend our caregiving support to more employees. By combining our innovative platform with OneDigital's extensive reach and expertise, we can significantly improve the lives of working caregivers and help organizations better support their workforce."

Key Benefits of the Partnership:



Comprehensive Caregiving Support: Employees will have access to personalized caregiving plans and one-on-one support from experienced care guides.

Enhanced Productivity: By providing robust support for caregiving responsibilities, employees can focus more on their work, knowing they have the resources they need to manage their caregiving duties.

Improved Employee Well-being: The partnership aims to reduce the stress and challenges associated with caregiving, leading to better overall well-being for employees. Scalable Solutions: The integrated platform is designed to scale with organizations of any size, ensuring that all employees can benefit from the support provided.

The partnership between OneDigital and Homethrive exemplifies a commitment to addressing the evolving needs of the modern workforce. By offering comprehensive caregiving support, this collaboration aims to foster a more supportive and productive work environment for employees juggling caregiving responsibilities.

For more information about the partnership and the services offered, please visit onedigital and homethrive.

About OneDigital

OneDigital's team of fierce advocates helps businesses and individuals achieve their aspirations of health, success and financial security. Our insurance, financial services and HR platform provides personalized, tech-enabled solutions for a contemporary work-life experience. Nationally recognized for our culture of caring, OneDigital's teams enable employers and individuals to do their best work and live their best lives. More than 100,000 employers and millions of individuals rely on our teams for counsel and access to fully integrated worksite products and services and the retirement and wealth management advice provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, OneDigital maintains offices in most major markets across the nation. For more information, visit onedigital .

About Homethrive

Homethrive is a pioneering caregiving support platform that combines innovative digital tools with personalized human interaction. Dedicated to improving the lives of caregivers, Homethrive provides comprehensive resources and guidance to help individuals manage their caregiving responsibilities effectively.

