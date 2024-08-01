Fortis Fire & Safety Announce The Acquisition Of Two Fire And Life Safety Companies, Expands Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Fortis Fire & Safety today announces the of two renowned fire and integrated security brands: Integrated Fire and Security Solutions and Diversified Systems

IFSS is based in Ft. Myers, FL, and operates branch locations in Tampa, Miami, Orlando, and Tallahassee. DSI is based in Raleigh, NC, and has been part of IFSS since October 2021. This dynamic family-owned business founded by managing partner, John Peterson and grown by Justin Peterson, Jesus Carias, and John Sartori, has been delivering exceptional fire alarm and integrated security systems for over 18 years. Justin will continue in his role as President of IFSS while John and Jesus will continue their roles overseeing DSI and Miami operations, respectively. Additionally, Justin Peterson will join the Fortis Owners' Advisory Council.

"After considering several capable partners, the entire IFSS and DSI management team saw Fortis as the top choice. Their culture and customer-focused business model align with ours, and they bring the capital needed to invest in our people and support our growth," says Justin Peterson, President of IFSS. "Starting today, we're all part of Fortis, and we couldn't be more excited for the future."

"We are honored to have been chosen by Justin, Jesus, and John as their partner for this next step in their journey. Their expertise, product offerings, geographical coverage and customer base will elevate Fortis to a new level in both fire alarm and integrated security," says Rich Ennis, CEO and Founder of Fortis Fire & Safety.

This acquisition enhances our strategy of building multi-regional capabilities and expands our presence in Florida. The combination of IFSS with the current Florida-based Fortis brands, LifeSafety Management and Piper Fire Protection provides our customers with an exciting expansion of services to include a full spectrum of fire and life safety systems.

TM Capital (a division of Janney Montgomery Scott) served as exclusive financial advisor to Integrated Fire and Security Solutions, Inc.

About Fortis Fire & Safety: Fortis is built on the philosophy of People First, Quality Service and Building Lifetime Clients and started in 2021 with a small team of people committed to building something special. Our goal was to build the "Next Generation" of fire protection and integrated security, bringing together leading companies from around the country into a unified organization to better serve our customers and our people. Learn more about the Fortis Family of Brands here .

