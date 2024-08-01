Fastlion Energy Inc. Launches, Selling Ultra-High Power And Fast Charging Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

STATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FastLion Inc. (FLE) proudly announces its official launch, with a mission of enabling more with less. FLE's all-weather, high power, and fast-charging lithium-ion products empower users to create optimized batteries. These products will help battery designers eliminate unnecessary capacity, reduce battery weight, minimize risk, improve environmental footprint, and decrease system cost. FLE is working to maximize battery efficiency in this time of urgent electrification.FLE announces three products ready for order at scale:.120 Ah, 3.2 V Prismatic Cell: High capacity, versatile for various applications..27 Ah, 3.2 V Pouch Cell: Compact and powerful, designed for efficiency..54 Ah, 12.8 V Battery Module: Fully integrated to simplify deployment.These products have industry-leading high-power charging performance. Built from otherwise standard lithium-iron phosphate chemistry, integrated 30xTM technology enables power and fast charging from -40 °F to 105 °F.The 12.8 V module stands out with a standard charge rate of 3C (162 amps, 20 min.), achieving thousands of cycles. Additional charger time savings are possible with a maximum continuous charge rate of 4C (216 amps, 15 min.) and maximum pulse charge rate of 6C (324 amps, 90 sec.). It delivers high discharge power, with a continuous discharge rating of 4C (216 amps) and a 90-sec. pulse discharge rating of 10C (540 amps), delivering up to 5.9 kW of power.FLE's CEO, Dr. Eric Rountree, commented:“FastLion Energy is a dream three years in the making. Launching with industry-leading products and more innovations in the pipeline exceeds my greatest hopes. Our team is fully committed to becoming the premier provider of high-power batteries for North America and beyond.”About FastLion EnergyFounded in July 2024, FastLion Energy's mission is to develop and deliver the safest, most cost-effective batteries for power-intensive applications. Specializing in cell and module-level development, FLE provides direct product solutions and assists in integrating their intellectual property into customer designs.For more information about FLE, please visit fastlionenergy.

