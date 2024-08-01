Training Program For Development Of Young Restorers To Be Held In Icherisheher
Administration of Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural
Reserve, Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction
(AzUAC) and Atelier Erich Pummer have signed a Memorandum of
Understanding (MoU) on the "Training Program for the Development of
Young Restorers", Azernews reports.
The MoU was signed by the Chairman of the Board of the
Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Shahin
Seyidzade, the Rector of Azerbaijan University of Architecture and
Construction (AzUAC) Gulchohra Mammadova and the head of Atelier
Erich Pummer, architect and restorer Erich Pummer.
Based on the signed trilateral Memorandum of Understanding, the
partners will begin implementing theoretical and practical training
modules for the participants of the "Training Program for the
Development of Young Restorers" in Icherisheher.
Along with the students of the dual degree master's program
"Restoration and Protection of Architectural Monuments" of the
Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, the
students of the School of Restoration of Historical Monuments
(Mak'TAB) will also have the opportunity to participate in the
educational module.
Note that Mak'TAB conducts practical training for young
restorers in studying advanced restoration methods.
The main goal set as a result of this important cooperation
arising from the MoU is to strengthen the potential of young
national restoration personnel, train local specialists who meet
international requirements, as well as protect the rich historical
and cultural heritage of the country, in particular, support and
contribute to the restoration work carried out in Garabagh region
liberated from occupation.
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
