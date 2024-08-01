Interior Ministry: 443 Administrative Detainees Released

Amman, August 1 (Petra) - Interior Mazen Faraya has instructed administrative governors to release 443 administrative detainees.According to a statement on Thursday, this measure comes after studying the detainee's files, and ensuring that their release will not pose a threat to the Kingdom's security and public order.The statement added that the decision aimed to give beneficiaries the opportunity to reintegrate into society and resume normal lives among their families.

