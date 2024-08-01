عربي


Interior Ministry: 443 Administrative Detainees Released


8/1/2024 8:02:53 AM

Amman, August 1 (Petra) - Interior Minister Mazen Faraya has instructed administrative governors to release 443 administrative detainees.
According to a Ministry statement on Thursday, this measure comes after studying the detainee's files, and ensuring that their release will not pose a threat to the Kingdom's security and public order.
The statement added that the decision aimed to give beneficiaries the opportunity to reintegrate into society and resume normal lives among their families.

