Fashionable Guan Gong By Liangi Wu And Chihsiang Li Wins Gold In A' Costume Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fashionable Guan Gong

Liangi Wu and Chihsiang Li's Innovative Costume Design Recognized with Prestigious International Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of costume design , has announced Liangi Wu and Chihsiang Li 's "Fashionable Guan Gong" as the winner in the Costume and Heritage Wear Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional innovation, craftsmanship, and cultural relevance of the award-winning design within the costume design industry.Fashionable Guan Gong's triumph at the A' Costume Design Awards is significant not only for the designers but also for the entire costume design industry. The design's innovative application of modern textile technology to traditional embroidery techniques showcases the potential for advancing industry practices while preserving cultural heritage. This award-winning costume design serves as an inspiration for designers and brands to explore new possibilities in contemporary design while honoring traditional craft culture.Liangi Wu and Chihsiang Li's Fashionable Guan Gong stands out for its unique fusion of Eastern deity culture with Western three-dimensional tailoring. The costume design incorporates digital algorithms and textile technology to enhance the durability and wearability of traditional hand-embroidered works. The intricate dragon and lion motifs, created using embroidered fabric label techniques and digital printing, add visual appeal while securely adorning the costume. This innovative approach transforms the costume into a decorative art form, infusing it with cultural significance and contemporary relevance.The recognition bestowed upon Fashionable Guan Gong by the A' Costume Design Awards is expected to inspire Liangi Wu and Chihsiang Li to continue pushing the boundaries of costume design. This achievement serves as a motivation for the designers to further explore the integration of traditional craft culture with contemporary design, fostering innovation and cultural preservation within the industry.Fashionable Guan Gong was designed by Liangi Wu and Chihsiang Li.About Liangi International Co., LtdLiangi International Co., Ltd is renowned for its skillful integration of Eastern cultural essence with cutting-edge Western design. The company is dedicated to the interdisciplinary fusion of traditional art, humanities, and fashion aesthetics, aiming to create a unique, timeless, and creative Oriental aesthetic style. Designer Liang-I Wu has been recognized for her exceptional talent, winning many design awards.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to exceptional designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact within the Costume and Heritage Wear Design category. Winners are selected based on rigorous evaluation criteria, including originality in concept, innovation in materials, excellence in craftsmanship, cultural relevance, sustainability practices, functional design, aesthetic appeal, historical accuracy, contemporary relevance, comfort and wearability, impact of color use, integration of technology, adaptability to different bodies, attention to detail, psychological impact, versatility across media, durability and maintenance, coherence in theme, exploration of form, and audience engagement. The Golden A' Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of costume designers.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award provides a platform for designers and brands to showcase their innovative creations and gain global recognition. The competition welcomes entries from all countries and is judged by a world-class panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and advance the principles of good design for the benefit of society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here