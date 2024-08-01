Senate President, German MP Discuss Relations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 1 (Petra) – Senate President Faisal Fayez met with Ulrich Lechte, a member of the German parliament and foreign policy spokesperson for the Free Party (FDP), on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations between Jordan and Germany, focusing on economic cooperation and joint investments.Fayez outlined the significant economic challenges facing Jordan, particularly due to the influx of 1.3 million Syrian refugees, a burden exacerbated by the international community's waning support for Syrian asylum. He emphasized that Jordan can no longer shoulder these challenges alone.The meeting also addressed the ongoing violence in the region, particularly the Israeli aggression against Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Fayez underscored the urgent need for the international community to take effective action to ensure the Israeli occupation complies with recent international resolutions from the UN Security Council and the International Criminal Court, which call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and unimpeded humanitarian aid access to Gaza.Fayez reiterated warnings from His Majesty King Abdullah II about the consequences of continued aggression, which threatens to escalate violence throughout the region. He called for a political solution that ends the Israeli occupation and paves the way for a just and comprehensive peace based on a two-state solution, enabling the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.Lechte remarked that Germany views Jordan as a vital anchor of stability in the crisis-ridden Middle East, expressing Germany's commitment to supporting Jordan's crucial role in the region.He acknowledged the suffering of people in Gaza and stressed that achieving peace hinges on a negotiated two-state solution.