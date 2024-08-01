AMETEK Announces Second Quarter Results

AMETEK's second quarter 2024 sales were $1.73 billion, a 5% increase over the second quarter of 2023. Operating income increased 7% to a record $447.5 million and operating margins were 25.8%, up 40 basis points from the second quarter of 2023. Operating cash flow in the quarter was $381.4 million, up 14% versus the prior year.

On a GAAP basis, second quarter per diluted share were $1.45. Adjusted earnings in the quarter were $1.66 per diluted share, up 6% from the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted earnings adds back non-cash, after-tax, acquisition-related intangible amortization of $0.21 per diluted share. A reconciliation of reported GAAP results to adjusted results is included in the financial tables accompanying this release and on the AMETEK website.

"Our operating performance in the second quarter was strong with outstanding core margin expansion, record operating income and EBITDA, and earnings growth ahead of our expectations," commented David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We also generated excellent cash flows, with free cash flow up 17% and free cash flow conversion of 107% in the quarter. These results reflect the strength and flexibility of our operating model as well as our team's ability to successfully manage through a slower growth environment."



Electronic Instruments Group (EIG)

EIG sales in the second quarter were $1.15 billion, up 2% from the same quarter in 2023. EIG's operating income in the quarter increased 14% to $349.9 million with operating income margins of 30.3%, an increase of 320 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2023.

"EIG delivered strong results this quarter with excellent operating performance leading to outstanding profit growth and robust margin expansion," stated Mr. Zapico. "Our EIG businesses are well positioned across a diverse set of attractive market segments."

Electromechanical Group (EMG)

EMG sales in the second quarter were a record $581.2 million, up 14% from the second quarter of 2023. EMG's second quarter operating income was $123.1 million, while operating income margins were 21.2% in the quarter.

"EMG continued to experience headwinds in the quarter from the normalization of inventory levels across our OEM customer base," stated Mr. Zapico. "Despite these headwinds, our teams delivered solid operating performance with sequential margins improving 50 basis points versus the first quarter's adjusted margins."

2024 Outlook

"Our operating results through the first half of 2024 have been solid against the backdrop of a slower growth environment. We now expect the impact of inventory normalization within our OEM customer base will continue through the balance of 2024. Additionally, customers are turning more cautious leading to some short-term delays in project spending," stated Mr. Zapico.

"As a result, we are adjusting our sales and earnings guidance for the year," continued Mr. Zapico. "We remain confident in our ability to successfully manage through these near-term demand headwinds, deliver strong operating performance and cash flows, and ensure AMETEK is well positioned for strong growth and profitability."

"For 2024, we now expect overall sales to be up between 5% and 7% compared to 2023. Adjusted earnings per diluted share, including a lower tax rate in the fourth quarter, are now expected to be in the range of $6.70 to $6.80, up 5% to 7% over the comparable basis for 2023," he added.

"For the third quarter of 2024, overall sales are expected to be up mid-single digits on a percentage basis compared to the same period last year. Adjusted earnings in the quarter are anticipated to be in the range of $1.60 to $1.62, down 1% to 2% compared to the third quarter of 2023," concluded Mr. Zapico.

Conference Call

AMETEK will webcast its second quarter 2024 investor conference call on Thursday, August 1,

2024, beginning at 8:30 AM ET. The live audio webcast will be available and later archived in the Investors section of .

About AMETEK

AMETEK (NYSE: AME ) is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales of approximately $7.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. Founded in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for over 90 years and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit .

Forward-looking Information

Statements in this news release relating to future events, such as AMETEK's expected business and financial performance are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to various factors and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations. These factors and uncertainties include risks related to AMETEK's ability to consummate and successfully integrate future acquisitions; risks with international sales and operations, including supply chain disruptions; AMETEK's ability to successfully develop new products, open new facilities or transfer product lines; the price and availability of raw materials; compliance with government regulations, including environmental regulations; changes in the competitive environment or the effects of competition in our markets; the ability to maintain adequate liquidity and financing sources; and general economic conditions affecting the industries we serve. A detailed discussion of these and other factors that may affect our future results is contained in AMETEK's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. AMETEK disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Kevin Coleman

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

[email protected]

Phone: 610.889.5247