Transformation Lead LLC Launches Global Initiative To Bridge Tech Talent Gap, Opens First Training Center In Atlanta, GA

Empowering Diverse and Underrepresented Communities with Digital Literacy, Cybersecurity, and IT Workforce Skills

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Transformation Lead LLC proudly announces the launch of Transformation Tech Training, a groundbreaking global initiative aimed at bridging the skills gap in technology-based careers and enhancing digital literacy among diverse, underrepresented, underserved, undersupported, and overlooked individuals. The first training center will open its doors in Tucker, Georgia, in July 2024, marking the beginning of this ambitious and impactful program.Empowering Digital Literacy and Cybersecurity SkillsLed by Dr. Georgette Fraser-Moore, a Global technologist, Transformation Tech Training focuses on providing essential skills in digital literacy and IT workforce career pathway training. Dr. Fraser-Moore began her journey in technology at age 11 and has since become a global leader in IT, education, and entrepreneurship. Her vision for Transformation Tech Training is to create accessible pathways to high-demand careers in technology, especially for those traditionally left behind.Strategic Workforce DevelopmentTransformation Tech Training offers a range of courses designed to equip individuals with the skills required to thrive in today's digital economy. These programs include:-Digital Literacy: Essential skills for navigating the digital world, internet safety, and productivity software.-IT Support: Comprehensive training for entry-level IT roles, focusing on practical skills and customer service.-Cybersecurity: In-depth training to prepare individuals for careers in protecting digital infrastructure.-Data Management: Skills for managing and analyzing data to support business decisions.-Project Management: Training in managing tech projects efficiently and effectively.-Artificial Intelligence: Education in AI technologies and their applications.-Network Administration: Training for maintaining and managing network systems.First Training Center in Tucker, GeorgiaThe first training center in Tucker, Georgia, will open in July 2024. This center will serve as the pilot program, offering digital literacy and technical courses. Participants will benefit from expert instructor-led training, hands-on labs, and global industry certifications, preparing them for career positions in the IT workforce.Global Expansion PlansFollowing the launch in Tucker, Transformation Tech Training will expand to other regions, including Africa and the Caribbean. A new training program is in progress for Accra, Ghana, and planned for Dr. Georgette's birthplace, Montego Bay, Jamaica. Transformation Lead LLC is actively seeking to establish local partnerships with businesses, educational institutions, and community organizations.Driving Digital Transformation“In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, the need for cybersecurity skills and digital literacy is more critical than ever,” said Dr. Fraser-Moore.“By launching Transformation Tech Training, we are not only investing in the digital future of our communities but also providing opportunities for individuals to develop essential skills that will protect and enhance our digital infrastructure.”Partnerships for SuccessTransformation Lead LLC's initiative is supported by partnerships with leading global technology companies and organizations, including Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Salesforce, CompTIA, and Blacks in Technology. These collaborations ensure that the training programs offered are of the highest quality and aligned with current industry standards. Participants will benefit from exposure to cutting-edge technologies and potential career opportunities within these organizations.Join the MovementFor more information about Transformation Tech Training, the new training locations, upcoming courses, and how to enroll, email ....ContactFor media inquiries, please contact:Annette KerrExecutive AdministratorTransformation Lead LLC...+1 (678) 302-3054About Transformation Lead LLCTransformation Lead is a“People First” Global Digital Transformation Firm that focuses on IT Consulting, Cybersecurity, IT Workforce Development, and Staff Augmentation. Through innovative programs and strategic partnerships, Transformation Lead LLC aims to empower individuals with the skills, confidence, and opportunities needed to succeed in the digital age. Transformation Lead LLC is dedicated to bridging the digital divide and creating pathways to technology-based careers for underrepresented and underserved communities.

