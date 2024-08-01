Intoximeters Partners With Responsibility To Promote Responsible Alcohol Choices And Road Safety

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chris DaltonST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Intoximeters, a global leader in breath alcohol testing since 1945, is proud to announces its partnership with Responsibility. Intoximeters recognizes the critical need to address both alcohol-impaired driving and drug-impaired driving.Through this partnership, Intoximeters will support Responsibility's mission to inspire a lifetime of responsible alcohol choices. Together, we aim to reduce the incidences of impaired driving and create safer roads for everyone.“We are proud to be associated with Responsibility” commented Chris Dalton President Intoximeters.“and support the work they are doing to reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving from all causes.”“We are pleased to welcome Intoximeters to the Responsibility Corporate Partner Program. This technology-savvy and safety-focused company is doing great work that complements our dedication to save lives and make roads safer for all,” said Leslie Kimball, Executive Director of Responsibility.“We applaud Intoximeters for recognizing the value and impact of our cause to make a positive impact in communities across the country. As an organization, we are dedicated to working with others to eliminate impaired driving, prevent underage drinking, and promote responsible consumption.”Key Initiatives:1.Education and Awareness: Intoximeters will actively participate in educational campaigns and initiatives led by Responsibility. By raising awareness about responsible alcohol use, we hope to empower individuals of all ages to make informed decisions.2.Cutting-Edge Technology: Intoximeters will continue to develop industry-leading breath alcohol-testing and promote the use of oral fluid testing for drugs. Our commitment to innovation aligns with Responsibility's goal of promoting a lifetime of responsible alcohol choices.3.Advocacy: We will help support Responsibility through promoting initiatives to help the organization address impaired driving issues. By working together, we can create lasting change and protect lives.Intoximeters supports Responsibility on the furtherance of efforts to facilitate safer driving on our roads and threats drunk drivers pose in this country. The ultimate goal is to prevent lives lost and eliminate drunk and impaired driving.The Responsibility Corporate Partner Program serves as a vehicle to further the organization's mission to eliminate underage drinking, stop impaired driving, and promote responsible consumption.About Intoximeters – Founded in 1945, Intoximeters is built on a reputation based on Experience, Service, and Integrity in all we do. As pioneers, Intoximeters continues to be at the forefront of innovation in the breath alcohol testing. Through in-house manufacturing, development, sales, marketing, training, and supportive services, Intoximeters offers a standard of quality unmatched in the law enforcement and workplace safety marketplace.To learn more visitContact Head of Marketing - Jennifer BagwellABOUT Responsibility Responsibility is a national not-for-profit that aims to eliminate drunk driving and work with others to end all impaired driving, eliminate underage drinking, and empower adults to make a lifetime of responsible alcohol choices. Responsibility is funded by the following distillers: Bacardi USA, Inc.; Brown-Forman; Campari Group; Constellation Brands; DIAGEO; Edrington; Hotaling & Co.; Mast-Jägermeister US, Inc.; Moët Hennessy USA; Ole Smoky, LLC; Pernod Ricard USA; Suntory Global Spirits; and William Grant & Sons. For more than 30 years, Responsibility has transformed countless lives through programs that bring individuals, families, and communities together to inspire a lifetime of responsible alcohol choices. To learn more, please visit .

