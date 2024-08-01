(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Medium and Heavy Truck - 2024-2027 - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, Strategies & Plans for OEMs, Trends & Growth Opportunities and Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides comprehensive insights & strategic analysis into the European Medium & Heavy Truck Market with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis.

Trucking is headed for a soft landing and is poised to cool down in 2024 as well as over near term across traditional markets with projected softening of demand, after registering strong growth for 2022 & 2023, with order intake for new trucks declining, owing to softening of freight rates as well as volumes across traditional markets, while the industry OEMs focus upon & hustle to deliver previously ordered trucks to customers & fleet operators amid continued supply chain disturbances in a difficult, complex & uncertain global macroeconomic environment. New heavy truck registrations in Europe grew by 15% year-on-year for 2023 with 3,41,892 heavy trucks registered across EU30.

However, the forecast for 2024 indicates a market correction & normalization with new, heavy truck registrations projected to contract by 18% across EU30 for 2024 to the 280,000 units level while fleet utilization remains at usual levels providing steady aftermarket revenues growth potential for the OEMs. The high cost of capital, owing to a sustained high interest rate credit environment, is impacting & deferring fleet replacement decisions which is also likely to be favorable for the used trucks and truck rental leasing segments over near term.

Further, the global economy is projected to be heading towards a slowdown following continued monetary policy tightening by central banks globally over the recent years to check inflation creating a tight credit environment amid sustained geopolitical instability & conflicts with ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza causing tensions and keeping the entire Middle East region as well as the entire world on the edge, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which continues unabated and enters its third year in 2024

Trucking's ongoing transition towards de-carbonization, led by the mass production of battery electric & hydrogen fuel cell based trucks, has been the overarching theme along with the development of innovative services & business models configured on connectivity, digitalization & autonomy, which is likely to gain further momentum going forward.

Most key industry OEMs are now focusing on ramping-up of production of Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) while also collaborating among each other and with other industry specialists for development of the requisite ecosystem for smooth transition towards sustainability. Further, the proposed Euro 7 emission standards for Trucks, which will be much more stricter & are scheduled to come into effect across EU from 2027, are likely to significantly increase the direct acquisition costs & indirect operating costs for the operators while having a limited impact on the environment with the industry instead pushing for a like-for-like replacement of existing fleets with electric alternatives rather than investing significantly towards R&D for complying with the proposed Euro 7 norms.

The stricter regulatory stance & approaches, however, is likely to bring in additional, direct & indirect costs for buyers & fleet operators going forward in a tight credit market environment and is likely to impact fleet recapitalizations by operators while also forcing OEMs to invest further towards R&D for developing technologies to meet upcoming emission norms rather than focusing on ramping up production of Zero-Emission Vehicles (ZEVs)

Report Scope

Part 1 of the report analyzes market size, drivers & competitive landscape for the Europe's Medium & Heavy Truck Market.

Part 2 provides detailed analysis on key industry OEMs, including, profiles & snapshot of product portfolios, financial analysis, SWOT framework analysis and key insights into the strategies & plans of these OEMs.

Part 3 projects the market evolution likely over medium term with analysis of key market & technological trends, issues & challenges, market developments & potential growth opportunities which could be leveraged by the industry value chain. The report concludes by analyzing market evolution and projecting demand outlook for the European Medium & Heavy Truck Market for the near to medium term horizon

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Market Size, Segmentation & Competitive Landscape

Section 1 - European Medium & Heavy Truck Market (EU+EFTA)



Market Overview

Market Size

Market Segmentation Key Drivers

Section 2 - Competitive Landscape - European Market for Medium & Heavy Trucks - Market Share for OEMs

Part 2: Analysis on Key Industry OEMs

Section 3 - Business Snapshot & Overview - Europe's Top 5 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers



Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Product Portfolio

Revenue Base

Market Capitalization

Key Executives Shareholding/Ownership Structure

Section 4 - Financial Performance Analysis



Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend Order Intake & Backlog Trend

Section 5 - Overarching Strategy Focus & Strategic Priorities across Industry OEMs - Europe's Top 5 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers



Daimler Truck AG

Volvo AB

Traton SE - Including MAN & Scania

Iveco S.p.A. DAF N.V.

Section 6 - Key Strategies & Plans for the Industry OEMs - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for the Industry OEMs - Analysis Coverage:



Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 7 - SWOT Analysis - On Key Industry OEMs



Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon Threats to be negated & mitigated

Section 8 - Key Industry Trends

Section 9 - Key Market Trends

Section 10 - Key Technology Trends

Section 11 - Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 12 - Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics



Driving Forces Restraining Forces

Section 13 - Strategic Market Outlook through 2027



Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for the European Medium & Heavy Truck Market

Demand Outlook - Medium Term Growth Projections for the European Medium & Heavy Truck Market through 2027

Companies Featured



Daimler Truck AG

Volvo AB

Traton SE

DAF N.V. Iveco S.p.A.

