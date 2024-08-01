Zarqa's July Re-Exports Reach Over JD26 Million

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Aug. 1 (Petra) - The Chairperson of the Zarqa Chamber of Commerce, Hussein Shraim, announced that the value of commercial exports (re-exports) from Zarqa reached JD26,521,876 in July.The Chamber of Commerce, along with its office in the Zarqa Free Zone, issued 522 certificates of origin during this period, he added.Shraim highlighted in a statement on Thursday that automobiles and their accessories dominated Zarqa's commercial exports for July. Other significant export categories included building materials, sanitary ware, pharmaceuticals and related supplies, food products, clothing, jewelry, electrical and electronic devices, as well as home and office furniture and stationery.