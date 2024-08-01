Watch: What Brings Bollywood Actress Katrina Kaif To Abu Dhabi?

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 2:59 PM

There are two types of flights, those that are relaxing and those that are annoying.

According to a by Etihad Airways, the Abu Dhabi-based carrier, is well versed in being, well, plain amazing.

The clip, on its X, formerly Twitter, account, sees Katrina Kaif walking in Zayed International Airport, after an obviously busy schedule. (We know she's been busy because the assistant with her tell us she has been.) However, instead of grumbling that she's going to have to fly, Kaif looks delighted at the thought of her journey. Which begins at the Business Class lounge, where she has a beverage. Then we see her on the plane, eating a delicious meal and enjoying some downtime on the flat-back seats.

At the end of the video, she says,“A little Etihad time is all I needed.”

The airline has captioned this video, writing:“ Indulge in an Etihad Airways moment. Connect to over 75 destinations (via Abu Dhabi) and enjoy great comfort.”

Kaif, whose movie credits include Merry Christmas and Tiger 3, has been Etihad's brand ambassador since September 2023. When the news was first announced, she said:“I am thrilled to be back with Etihad Airways, a brand synonymous with world-class travel experiences. The airline's commitment to excellence and its dedication to bringing people together resonate with my own values. I am excited to be part of a team that aims to create thoughtful connections and memorable experiences. I look forward to representing Etihad and being a part of their journey."

She had also collaborated with the brand back in 2010, when she was featured as a discerning traveller showcasing Etihad's travel experience.

