Dubai: New Mall Worth Dh40 Million To Support Emirate's Mosques

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 6:11 PM

Last updated: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 9:16 AM

A new mall is being built in Dubai - but it's not just any other shopping centre. This one is eco-friendly and, once up and running, it will finance mosque affairs in the emirate.

The is now about 17 per cent complete, according to the Endowments and Minors' Affairs Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf).

The project is part of Dubai's 'Mosques Endowment' campaign that supports the Dubai Mosques Endowments Fund whose proceeds are meant to meet the needs of mosques.

Spanning a total area of 165,000sqft in Al Khawaneej, the mall will feature 29 shops, a large shopping centre, a medical centre, restaurants, and a fitness centre. It will also include service facilities, roads, garden areas, parking lots, and two prayer rooms for men and women.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The estimated cost of the mall's construction is Dh40 million, while its expected annual revenues of Dh8 million will be used to cover the expenses of about 50 mosques in Dubai that do not have access to endowments.

The mall is being built in accordance with international standards for green buildings, using eco-friendly materials and construction techniques, as well as the latest technologies to generate, save, and recycle energy tapping advanced solutions including solar and renewable energy sources.

Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa, secretary-general of Awqaf Dubai, was briefed on the progress of work at the project site. He was accompanied by Khalid Al Thani, Deputy Secretary-General, several division managers from AWQAF Dubai, and the engineers overseeing the project.

Al Mutawa called on all government and private entities, institutions, and individuals to contribute to the campaign of building the sustainable endowment project, which represents an innovative model for the foundation's projects in supporting mosques in the UAE.

ALSO READ:

Dubai: Dh1.8 billion spent on humanitarian aid impacting more than 111 million lives

Ramadan in Dubai: Dh600 million donated to build school campus by real estate firm