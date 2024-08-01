Watch: Baby Shark Born In Dubai Mall Aquarium, Visitors In Awe Of The Rare Sight

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 11:30 AM

One of the world's largest suspended aquariums and underwater zoos, Dubai Aquarium by Emaar, recently took to Instagram to share the birth of a baby shark in their facility. They also posted a capturing the 'magical moment' of the shark's birth.

The stunning video captures the rare and miraculous moment of a shark being born at the Dubai Aquarium.

The caption read, "Witnessing a baby shark come to life this morning at our aquarium was such a magical moment."

It shows a tiny shark emerging from its mother, gliding across the water's surface.

The tiny creature was born and immediately sank to the bottom of the tank, causing concern among onlookers. However, the baby shark soon began to regain strength, gradually inching upward.

It also features a young boy excitedly running towards the aquarium and pointing towards the sharks.

The video has now crossed over 84,000 views on Instagram and excited social media users jumped in to leave comments. "So wholesome to watch this," said one Instagram user.

"Amazing and unbelievable," read another comment.

Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo in the UAE houses thousands of aquatic animals from over 140 species. They are best known for their diverse shark collection, which includes Reef Sharks, Sand Tiger Sharks and Tawny Nurse Sharks, among others.

