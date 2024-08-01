44 Students From 11 Nationalities Participate In Georgetown Pre-College Summer Programme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Each day at 8am, participants of the Georgetown Pre-College Summer (GPS) programme gather for their first class, greeted warmly by tutors and instructors.

These mentors, many current or former Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) students, play a pivotal role in guiding the participants through a rigorous and enriching academic schedule.

This year, the program mewelcomes a diverse cohort of 44 students from 11 nationalities, enhancing the environment with varied perspectives and experiences.

Now in its 15th year, the program was created to bridge the gap between high school and university. Over three intensive weeks, it simulates the freshman year at GU-Q, aiming to familiarize students with international relations and politics, hone essential academic skills, and provide SAT preparation.

Classes commence with Critical Reading and Writing (CRW), a cornerstone of the GPS curriculum. This course teaches students effective reading strategies and the art of argumentation.

One of the four alumni instructors, Anjali Singh (SFS'23), underscores the importance of these skills for university success, saying,“In CRW, we dive deep into textual analysis, helping students uncover deeper meanings. It's not just about understanding the text, but engaging with it critically and thoughtfully.” After a short break, students move on to International Relations and Global Politics seminars.

These sessions mirror the first-year experience at GU-Q, encouraging participants to tackle complex global issues and contribute to meaningful debate. Jibin Koshy, the Educational Enrichment Manager at GU-Q and leader of the program, emphasizes the program's focus on critical thinking:“The GPS academic framework is based on Georgetown's pedagogical approach of how to think and not what to think.”

This year, a new session on international humanitarian law has been added, inspired by current global events.