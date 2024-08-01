Raffles Family Office Appoints Family Governance Expert Dr. Niti Nerngchamnong To Advisory Board Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 August 2024 - Family Office ("RFO"), Asia's leading family office, today announced the appointment of Dr. Niti Nerngchamnong as a Board Advisor. Dr. Niti will offer strategic counsel in areas such as family governance and succession planning to RFO's clients.



Dr. Niti brings over 20 years of and business expertise experience. He currently serves as the Managing Partner of NITI Law Office Co., Ltd. & NITI ACADEMY Bangkok. Dr. Niti also holds several prominent board and advisory positions, including Director of the International Affairs Committee at the Lawyers Council of Thailand under the Royal Patronage, and Independent Director and Audit Committee and Chairman of Risk Committees for multiple public companies. Dr. Niti is also on the Panel of Arbitrators and Panel of Mediators of the Thailand Arbitration Center (THAC).



Mr. Chi Man Kwan, Group CEO and Co-founder of Raffles Family Office , said, "We are honored to welcome Dr. Niti Nerngchamnong as a Board Advisor. The right family governance structure is often overlooked or underutilized for wealth planning.



Dr. Niti's comprehensive legal knowledge, particularly his expertise in family law and setting up family constitutions, will be invaluable in helping our clients establish effective family governance and legacy planning. His expertise and vast network across Southeast Asia will augment our ability to provide excellent counsel to our clients."



According to The Asia-Pacific Family Office Report 2023 by RFO and Campden Wealth, merely 11% Asia-Pacific family offices have a formal, written plan that is legally enforceable. In contrast, a significant generational shift in control is on the horizon, with a substantial 71% anticipating a generational shift over ten years.



Kwan continued, "Our clients' needs for a proper wealth succession plan in place, among others, are greater than ever these days. We look forward to working together with Dr. Niti to address these pressing needs of our clients', and continue to offer holistic solutions that support our clients' goals of wealth preservation and growth."



Dr. Niti Nerngchamnon g said, "I am excited to join Raffles Family Office as a Board Advisor with a focus on Thailand nexus families. RFO is at the forefront of providing trusted investment and family office solutions, I look forward to contributing to helping our clients preserve, protect, and grow their wealth across generations."



Dr. Niti holds a Doctor of Laws (LL.D.) from Sripatum University, a Master of Laws (LL.M.) from Assumption University, and a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) with Academic Excellence from Assumption University. He has also completed executive education programs at Harvard Law School, University of Cambridge Judge Business School, and the Thai Institute of Directors. Dr. Niti was admitted to the Lawyer License by Lawyers Council Under the Royal Patronage.







Raffles Family Office Raffles Family Office (RFO) is Asia's leading commercial multi-family office, dedicated to providing a comprehensive suite of wealth management services tailored for ultra-high net worth individuals and families. Leveraging an integrated platform that pairs independence with expert advisory across a wide spectrum of asset classes, RFO is uniquely positioned to offer bespoke, sustainable, and robust solutions for wealth growth and preservation. Further strengthening our offering is an extensive global partnership network, engineered for seamless collaboration with top-tier financial institutions worldwide. With dual headquarters in Hong Kong and Singapore, RFO's presence spans across Asia's gateway cities, including Shanghai, Beijing, Taipei and Bangkok. For additional information, visit .



