Forget The Fed And BOJ PBOC Holds The Monetary Cards

(MENAFN- Asia Times) TOKYO – With all the focus on the US Reserve and of Japan, it's easy to forget where the most important monetary calls are being made this year: Beijing.

Sure, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday (July 31) that big actions are coming. A September interest rate cut is“on the table,” provided the inflation data supports one. That, and BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's modest 0.15% rate hike hours earlier, is the talk on global markets.

But both narratives, though, are more of the signaling variety than anything that's going to make or break the world's No. 1 or No. 3 economy. How People's Bank of China's Governor Pan Gongsheng plays his monetary hand in Beijing will likely have far more impact given the intensifying headwinds bearing down on Asia's biggest economy.

For all their challenges, neither the US nor Japan faces simultaneous mini-crises with property developers, weak household spending and deflationary pressures. Neither confronts youth unemployment at record highs. Neither faces domestic headwinds from municipalities grappling with US$10 trillion-plus of local government financing vehicle (LGFV) debt.

All this explains why the PBOC surprised global markets with an interest rate cut on July 25, when it cut the one-year policy loan rate by 20 basis points to 2.3%, the biggest move since April 2020. That came just days after the

PBOC lowered

a key

short-term

rate.

In July, mainland manufacturing activity unexpectedly fell for the first time in nine months. The

Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers index slid to 49.8 last month from 51.8 in June. The dip suggests China's export machine is losing momentum, dimming the economy's prospects.

“The most prominent issues are still insufficient effective domestic demand and weak market optimism,” says Wang Zhe, economist at Caixin Insight Group.

Yet for all the turmoil in China's economy, there are signs that the PBOC might be done lowering rates for a while.

The PBOC“moves reflect ongoing deflationary pressure and should modestly support growth,” says Duncan Innes-Ker, analyst at Fitch Ratings.“Nevertheless, we believe the prospects for further rate cuts are limited by the government's wariness of adding to pressure on the renminbi exchange rate.”