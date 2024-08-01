Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale Wins Historic BRONZE In 50M Rifle 3 Positions, Takes India's Tally To 3

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a historic achievement for Indian shooting, Swapnil Kusale clinched the nation's first-ever Olympic bronze in the 50m rifle 3 positions event at the Paris Games 2024 on Thursday. Kusale, who previously worked as a ticket collector and draws inspiration from icon MS Dhoni, delivered an outstanding performance in the eight-shooter final, scoring an aggregate of 451.4 to secure third place.

Starting the final in sixth position, the 28-year-old demonstrated exceptional skill and composure to move up the ranks and claim the bronze medal.

Kusale's victory marks India's third medal at the ongoing Games, all of which have come in shooting events. This milestone follows the remarkable performances of Manu Bhaker, who won bronze medals in both the women's 10m air pistol and the mixed team 10m air pistol events alongside Sarabjot Singh.

Kusale's accomplishment is particularly notable as it marks the first time since the 2012 London Olympics that an Indian shooter has reached the finals in the 50m rifle event. In 2012, Joydeep Karmakar narrowly missed a podium finish, placing fourth in the 50m rifle prone event, a discipline that has since been discontinued at the Olympics.

During the qualification round, Kusale shot an aggregate score of 590 (38x), achieving 198 (99, 99) in the kneeling position, 197 (98, 99) in the prone position, and 195 (98, 97) in the standing position.