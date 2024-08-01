(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China has surged to the top of the medal standings at the 2024 Paris Olympics, overtaking Japan and establishing a firm lead.



As of Wednesday, China boasts a total of 19 medals, including nine golds, seven silvers, and three bronzes, positioning them ahead of the host nation, Franc , which holds second place with a haul of 26 medals (eight golds, ten silvers, and eight bronzes).



Japan has now slipped to third place in the standings, securing eight golds, three silvers, and four bronzes.



Meanwhile, Brazil has experienced a significant decline, falling to the 30th position. The South American nation has gathered one silver and three bronze medals so far.



The silver medal was clinched by Willian Lima in judo, while the artistic gymnastics team, Rayssa Leal in street skateboarding, and Larissa Pimenta in judo each contributed a bronze.





China Takes Lead in Paris 2024 Olympic Medal Tally; Brazil Drops to 30th Place

Here is a detailed look at the medal tally as of July 31, 2024:



1. China - 19 total medals (9 gold, 7 silver, 3 bronze)

2. France - 26 total medals (8 gold, 10 silver, 8 bronze)

3. Japan - 15 total medals (8 gold, 3 silver, 4 bronze)

4. Australia - 16 total medals (7 gold, 6 silver, 3 bronze)

5. Great Britain - 17 total medals (6 gold, 6 silver, 5 bronze)

6. South Korea - 12 total medals (6 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze)

7. United States - 30 total medals (5 gold, 13 silver, 12 bronze)

8. Italy - 13 total medals (3 gold, 6 silver, 4 bronze)

9. Canada - 7 total medals (2 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze)

10. Germany - 6 total medals (2 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze)

11-12. Hong Kong, Sweden - Each 4 total medals

13. Netherlands - 3 total medals

14-15. Georgia, New Zealand - Each 2 total medals

16-18. South Africa, Belgium, Kazakhstan - Each 3 total medals

19-22. Croatia, Guatemala, Ireland, Romania - Each 2 total medals

23-28. Argentina, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Serbia, Slovenia, Hungary - Each 1 total medal

29-32. North Korea, Brazil , Poland, Kosovo, Mexico - Each 2-3 total medals

33-40. Switzerland, Turkey, Fiji, Mongolia, Tunisia, India, Moldova - Each 1-2 total medals

41+. Austria, Egypt, Spain, Greece, Slovakia, Tajikistan, Ukraine - Each 1 total medal



This snapshot of the ongoing medal race at the Paris Olympics provides a clear view of which countries are leading and the overall medal distribution among the competing nations.

