“Golding Buyout Co-Investment 2023” holds a first close on around € 100 m

Continuation of tried and trusted buyout co-investment strategy meets with unabated investor demand

Successful start to portfolio construction, after securing five companies with promising development Golding network and years of expertise ensure a sustainable transaction pipeline with attractive opportunities Munich, 1 August 2024 – Golding Capital Partners, one of the leading independent asset managers for alternative investments in Europe, announces a first close for its“Golding Buyout Co-Investment 2023” fund with total capital pledges amounting to € 101 m. Investors include clients from the areas of insurance companies, pension schemes, pension funds and family offices. The Article 8 fund is the second generation of the investment strategy and continues the company's co-investment strategy established since 2015. The predecessor fund“Golding Buyout Co-Investment 2020” closed significantly oversubscribed at € 273 m at the end of 2022.

“Investors are showing considerable interest in our co-investment solutions. Golding's 24-year experience in the buyout segment and our platform offer multi-dimensional diversification, constant deal flow over the Golding network and an attractive transaction pipeline. We are continuing to concentrate on small and mid-cap companies and support their growth with buy-and-build strategies”, says Dr Matthias Reicherter, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer at Golding. “We were able to invest part of the fund volume at an early stage and add five companies with promising operational development to our portfolio. In addition to the global cyber security provider Quorum Cyber, we are invested in two software companies in Scandinavia and Spain, an Austrian packaging company and a global provider of certification and compliance services. Our investment team has already identified other attractive opportunities”, says Daniel Boege, Partner & Head of Buyout at Golding. Following the completed construction, the portfolio of the“Golding Buyout Co-Investment 2023” will consist of around 30 individual investments in predominantly SMEs based in Europe and North America. The target sectors include in particular technology, software, healthcare and B2B services.

The investment programme is structured in accordance with Article 8 SFDR. The fund's target is a net IRR of 16 to 18 percent p.a. Golding can look back on a track record of around € 2.7 bn assets under management in the buyout area. In the co-investment segment alone, the asset manager has implemented around 40 investments with a transaction volume totalling more than € 320 m. About Golding Capital Partners GmbH Golding Capital Partners GmbH is one of Europe's leading independent asset managers for alternative investments, focusing on the asset classes infrastructure, private credit, private equity, secondaries and impact. With a team of more than 200 professionals at its offices in Munich, Luxembourg, Milan, Tokyo and Zurich, Golding Capital Partners helps institutional and professional investors to develop their investment strategy and manages more than €14.5 billion in assets. Its roughly 230 investors include pension funds, insurance companies, foundations, family offices and ecclesiastical institutions, as well as banks, savings banks and cooperative banks. Golding became a signatory of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) in 2013 and has been a supporter of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) since 2021.



Disclaimer An investment in the fund is reserved for professional clients within the meaning of the European Markets in Financial Investments Directive; it represents an entrepreneurial investment, which in addition to chance of income, also entails risks up to and including the total loss of invested capital. An investment decision should only be made on the basis of the key investor information required by law. You are advised that these descriptions are neither investment advice nor any other kind of advice nor an offer or a solicitation to invest in the fund, and that they do not meet the statutory requirements intended to guarantee the impartiality of financial analysis. You are further advised that past performance and forecasts are not a reliable guide to future results. We cannot guarantee that the forecasts will actually materialise. No one should take any action on the basis of the information in this document without a thorough analysis of the relevant situation and without appropriate professional advice from third-party experts.





