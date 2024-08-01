Amir Meets UK Foreign Secretary, UK Defense Secretary

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met at his Amiri Diwan office on Wednesday morning with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and UK Defense Secretary John Healey, and their accompanying delegation, on the occasion of their visit to the country.

During the meeting, they discussed close bilateral relations between the two countries and aspects of enhancing and developing them across various fields. They also discussed regional and international developments, especially the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani attended the meeting.

