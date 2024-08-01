Moh Launches 9Th Annual Blood Donation Campaign On Thursday

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 31 (KUNA) -- The of Health's (MoH) Blood Transfusion Services Department will launch its annual blood donation campaign "Together forever, wall of the homeland 9", on Thursday in remembrance of the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.

In a press statement on Wednesday, the medical Director of the Blood Transfusion Services Department Dr. Reem Al-Radhwan said that the campaign would launch on Thursday at the Kuwait Central Blood in Jabriya from 8 AM until 8 PM, but donators would be welcomed at any blood donation center.

The campaign, in its ninth year, would be under the care of the Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi, in honor of the martyrs that lost their lives during the invasion 33 years ago.

The campaign is in cooperation with the MoH represented by the Central Blood Bank, and the participation of the Military, the police, the National Guard, and firefighters, out of their humanitarian duty.

Al-Radhwan added that a number of civil society institutions, the government and private sectors are also participating in the campaign to increase social solidarity and spread the culture of donation.

Al-Radhwan encouraged all citizens and residents to participate in the campaign to show their love for Kuwait, and to increase the number of donators this year to help all patients in need. (end)

