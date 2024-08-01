Eventcombo Turns Up The Summer Heat With Record G2 Badge Acquisitions!

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Calgary, Alberta, 22 July 2024: Eventcombo is thrilled to announce that it has acquired multiple badges in the 2024 Summer Report of G2. Leading the way in event registration and ticketing platforms, the G2 Summer Report makes it clear that Eventcombo is a top choice for hassle-free event management. We have acquired the coveted titles of Momentum Leader and High Performer for our product, which gives us a valid reason to celebrate this news.



Eventcombo's badges were awarded based on G2 users' reviews of our all-in-one event management solution, based on the information aggregated from different online sources. A thorough analysis of user reviews indicates that our event management platforms works flawlessly in helping event planners simplify and automate critical planning processes and deliver memorable experiences.



Key Details About Eventcombo's Recognition by G2



. High Performer in Event Registration and Ticketing: Eventcombo received the greatest number of badges for event registration and ticketing.



. High Performer and Momentum Leader in Venue Management: Eventcombo received a high number of High Performer and Momentum Leader badges in Venue Management.



. High Performer in Virtual Collaboration: We were honored with the High Performer title for our platform's ability to enable smooth Virtual Collaboration



Why Do G2 Badges Matter to Us?



Every year, millions of people turn to G2 to make purchasing decisions regarding business software and solutions. The software review platform is highly trusted by a significant chunk of the population for its genuine reviews and user feedback. G2 releases its reports quarterly. The products ranked by it are based on unbiased peer evaluations from its large community.



The honest reviews and ratings from business professionals in different industries who have tried the solutions act as robust social proof. So, receiving a G2 badge is a true achievement in the software industry. It matters to us because the badges indicate our excellence and high customer satisfaction. They are marks of honor that advocate Eventcombo's efficiencies and capabilities, showing our platform's ability to help planners and marketers streamline and execute even the most complex events.



What We Feel About Our Achievement



For Eventcombo, achieving multiple badges is more than just a piece of wonderful news. It's an accolade that leaves us deeply humbled as we serve our customers with genuine passion. Creating an event management software that integrates disparate processes into a centralized place and allows planners to customize features according to the type of event they're hosting has been a dream of the company's founders. The recognition by G2 validates that our product is enabling event professionals to stride ahead with increased efficiency.



According to Jaya Janwanai, the head of marketing at Eventcombo, ''We are overjoyed to achieve recognition by G2 yet another time. The numerous badges in the Summer 2024 Report clearly reveal how happy our existing and new customers are with our offerings.'' She further adds that it shows how impactful Eventcombo is in enriching the lives of event planners, organizers, and marketers with greater productivity.



About Eventcombo



Founded in 2015 by Saroosh Gull, Eventcombo is a top event technology provider. Its primary offering is a robust all-in-one event management platform that simplifies different processes associated with planning in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. The platform caters to the needs of small, medium, and large-scale businesses with features like registration and ticketing management, event promotion, on-site engagement, AI-based networking, CRM integrations, and data analysis. Our comprehensive solution is used by thousands of event planners and marketers in the US to connect better with their audiences and gain new opportunities. Learn more about our offering at Eventcombo.



Contact



For more information and media queries, please visit eventcombo

...

Company :-Eventcombo

User :- muhammad uzair

Email :...

Phone :-7867448759

Url :-