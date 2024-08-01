Container And Kubernetes Security Market Share, Analysis And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Conventional technologies are improved using containers and a new cloud-native network called Kubernetes. It is believed that container security refers to a particular set of security technologies required to guarantee the proper operation of container safety characteristics, including infrastructure protection, security, software security, and runtime security. Additionally, several layers of files known as container images are used to construct the security of containers. Container images act as a collection of instructions for creating a docker container, such as a temple, and are comparable to snapshots in a virtual machine environment.

Market Dynamics

Increase in Cyberattacks and Vulnerabilities Drives the Global Market

Due to the growing global threat of cyberattacks and the appeal of the container application solution over virtual machines, security technologies for containers and Kubernetes have been widely adopted. Most Docker containers don't operate in a highly privileged state. On the other hand, cybersecurity technology, like the Kubernetes security solution, is advancing. As a result, it is anticipated to be a crucial driver of market expansion. Furthermore, hybrid cloud technology is required for an enterprise to store sensitive data since it enables storing private and sensitive data while utilizing public resources to run applications.

Increase in Demand for Cybersecurity in Public and Private Sectors Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The container cloud application has significantly changed the verticalization technology utilized by the government sector. As containers and Kubernetes technologies are being used, governments and private organizations have an excellent opportunity to enhance electronic defense techniques to protect government and personal application container systems against assaults. Additionally, the flexibility and efficiency of agency data centers are increased by this container- and Kubernetes-based security solution, which raises the overall security of the operations. An increase in multiple industry-leading initiatives is also fueling the development of container and Kubernetes security technology, and this is expected to offer the market promising growth opportunities.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 24.30% over the projection period. North America comprises the United States, Canada, and Mexico. North America currently holds a dominant position in the industry due to its early adoption of container and Kubernetes security technology. Throughout the projection period, it is expected to grow significantly. There is a growing need for cloud platform and container application technology across various industries due to the rise in the use of sophisticated packaging solutions, which raises the requirement for container and Kubernetes security technology. The adoption of cloud infrastructure in the IT and telecommunications, and BFSI sectors is also predicted to fuel the container and Kubernetes security technology market over the forecast period.

Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 28.90% during the forecast period. The European region is predicted to dominate the container and Kubernetes security market. To increase the use of cloud computing technology in Europe, which is expected to drive the industry's growth, the top firms in the container and Kubernetes security market have been developing and implementing a wide range of cutting-edge strategies. For instance, the UK-based Stanford Research Institute worked with AccuKnox to create a USD 4.6 million oversubscribed venture to meet the growing need for Zero-Trust Kubernetes security solutions throughout Europe. Large corporations have also been more receptive to application container technology due to increased DevOps and a growing focus on modernizing corporate environments' digital cloud architecture.

Key Highlights



The global container and kubernetes security market were valued at USD 1,195.10 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 10,716.68 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27.60% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Based on product type, the global container and kubernetes security market are bifurcated into Cloud and On-Premises. The on-premises segment is the major contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.50% during the forecast period.

Based on components, the global container and kubernetes security market are bifurcated into container security platforms and services. The container security platform segment is the major contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.90% during the forecast period.

Based on organization size, the global container and kubernetes security market is bifurcated into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises. The large enterprise segment is the major contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.30% during the forecast period.

Based on industry verticals, the global container and kubernetes security market are bifurcated into BFSI, healthcare, life sciences, and others. The segment is the major contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.60% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.30% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The global container and kubernetes security market's major key players are Alert Logic, Aqua Security, Capsule8, CloudPassage, NeuVector, Qualys, Trend Micro, Twistlock, StackRox, and Sysdig.

Market News



In July 2022, at AWS reinforce in Boston, July 26–27, Alert Logic by HelpSystems showcased customer learnings and offered the best industry practices for safeguarding cloud workloads through managed detection and response (MDR). The necessity of automating response will be discussed, as well as how, in rapid expansion, a staged and deliberate approach to response maturity can reduce incident response time and risk. Participants will discover how to achieve cybersecurity goals without adding more employees using automated response, vulnerability management, endpoint detection, and 24/7 threat monitoring.

In March 2022, a well-known innovator in managed detection and response (MDR) services, Alert Logic, was acquired by HelpSystems. Alert Logic complements current cybersecurity tools and resources to protect on-premise, Cloud, SaaS, and hybrid infrastructures by seamlessly extending security teams. The company's MDR solution is designed to reduce significant pressure due to the rise in cyberattacks and the apparent absence of qualified personnel to prevent and address them. A key component of HelpSystems' extensive cybersecurity portfolio will be Alert Logic.



Global Container and Kubernetes Security Market: Segmentation

By Product



Cloud

On-Premises



By Component



Container Security Platform

Services



By Organizational Size



Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises



By Industry Vertical



BFSI

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare and Life Science

Manufacturing

IT and Telecommunication

Government and Public Sector

Others



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA









