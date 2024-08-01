Taapsee Pannu Turns 36: 7 Must See Movies Of The Actress

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Taapsee Pannu, a powerhouse of talent, celebrates her birthday today! Known for her diverse roles and strong performances, she has graced the screen with several memorable films. Here's a look at 7 must-watch movies to honor her special day and explore her incredible range as an

Taapsee Pannu turns 36. Here are 7 must see movies of the actress

In Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu plays Rani Kashyap, a woman caught in a web of mystery and intrigue. Her performance in this suspenseful thriller highlights her versatility

In Pink, Taapsee Pannu plays Minal Arora, a young woman seeking justice after being assaulted. Her portrayal of resilience and strength highlights critical social issues

In Badla, Taapsee Pannu stars as Naina Sethi, a successful businesswoman entangled in a murder case. Her gripping performance keeps the suspense high

Thappad features Taapsee Pannu as Amrita, a woman who questions her self-worth after being slapped by her husband. Her role challenges societal norms

In Manmarziyaan, Taapsee Pannu shines as Rumi, a free-spirited woman navigating complex relationships. Her performance captures the essence of modern love and emotional turmoil

Saand Ki Aankh showcases Taapsee Pannu as Chandro Tomar, a sharpshooter who breaks stereotypes in a male-dominated sport

Taapsee Pannu plays the role of Samara, one of the leading ladies in this comedy