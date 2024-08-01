Silicon Labs Enables SONOFF Micro Zigbee USB Smart Adaptor To Elevate Smart Home Connectivity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EFR32MG21 SoC Tailored for Zigbee Applications

Offers Several Advantages for ZBMicro

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB ), a leader

in secure, intelligent wireless for a more connected world, today announced that its MG21

2.4 GHz wireless SoC had been selected by SONOFF for its new

ZBMicro smart switch, SONOFF's

Micro Zigbee USB Smart Adaptor. ZBMicro

is a groundbreaking addition to the realm of smart home technology. From its role as a smart switch for USB devices to its capabilities as a Zigbee router and support for fast charging, the ZBMicro delivers an unparalleled user experience that elevates the connectivity and convenience of modern smart homes.

The ZB Micro USB Smart Switch is also a Zigbee Router. Credit: SONOFF, Inc.

Continue Reading

"Silicon Labs is an ideal partner for SONOFF, providing industry-leading wireless connectivity products and solutions that meet our needs for RF performance, intelligence, security, reliability, and low-power consumption,

to help us create smart home products with diverse features," said Jerry Shi, COO of SONOFF. "In the future, we will continue to work with excellent partners like Silicon Labs

to create more market-leading smart home products."

Silicon Labs' MG21 SoC is tailored for Zigbee applications, and offers a number of advantages for ZBMicro, including remarkable output power, robust RF performance, heightened processing capability and more. MG21 is a multi-protocol SoC in Silicon Labs' Series 2, and supports multiple IoT protocols such as Zigbee, Thread and Bluetooth Mesh. In terms of performance, the MG21 SoC offers advantages that enhance processing power, RF performance and power efficiency. In terms of security, MG21 SoC comes with Silicon Labs' Secure VaultTM IoT security, which meets PSA Level 3 certification, to greatly reduce IoT security vulnerabilities and ensure safe and stable operation of devices.

"We are pleased to see ZBMicro utilizing our MG21 SoC to deliver significant progress in device connectivity, convenience and style, simplifying and enhancing the smart home experience for users," said Colin Cureton, Vice President, Home Business, at Silicon Labs. "Smart home is not only an important application area of IoT, but also a key focus area for Silicon Labs. Silicon Labs has utilized our deep experience and technological advantages in the IoT to launch multiple SoCs to help smart home manufacturers create better products that are popular in the market."

ZBMicro introduces a sleek design coupled with advanced features aimed at enhancing user convenience and connectivity. Serving as both a smart switch for USB devices and a Zigbee router, ZBMicro empowers users to remotely control USB devices via a dedicated app while extending the capabilities of their Zigbee network. USB 2.0 data transfer capabilities ensure seamless data transmission, boosting efficiency. Additionally, when paired with a fast-charging adapter and power cable, it supports fast charging for mobile devices, adding further utility to its functionality.

Incorporating Silicon Labs' MG21

SoC, ZBMicro emerges as a powerhouse in smart technology.

This cutting-edge SoC boasts impressive features, including a remarkable output power of up to +20 dBm, ensuring enhanced signal transmission. With robust RF link performance of MG21 at its core, ZBMicro guarantees seamless connectivity, while fast data processing capabilities ensure swift transmission of information.



As a semiconductor company focusing on IoT, Silicon Labs

offers multiple products for smart home. Most recently, Silicon Labs announced the MG26 multi-protocol wireless SoC, which integrates Silicon Labs' proprietary AI/ML Matrix Math accelerator with dedicated core optimized for machine learning.

MG26 can process ML

operations up to 8x faster using as little as 1/6th the energy as a traditional embedded CPU. The MG26 SoCs

are

ideal for mesh IoT wireless connectivity using Zigbee, Matter, and OpenThread for smart home, lighting, and building automation products.

More information about Silicon Labs products and solutions for smart home, visit here .

More details about ZBMicro, visit here .

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs is a trailblazer in wireless connectivity for the Internet of Things. The corporate values and vision to be a sustainable leader in the semiconductor Industry are the foundation of Silicon Labs' sustainability strategy. Its integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, and unmatched ecosystem support make Silicon Labs the ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, and home and life applications. Silicon Labs leads the industry in high performance, low power, and security, supporting the broadest set of multi-protocol solutions.

SOURCE Silicon Labs