Monster Agency® Recognized As Tiktok Marketing Partners Program Agency

Leading Digital Marketing Firm Achieves Prestigious Status, Enhancing Services for Brands

- Melissa YangDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Monster Agency® , a cutting-edge digital marketing firm founded in 2019, has been officially recognized as a badged TikTok Agency Partner in the TikTok Marketing Partners Program. This prestigious acknowledgment underscores Monster Agency®'s proven expertise in leveraging TikTok's platform for brand success.The TikTok Marketing Partners Program's Agency category identifies best-in-class agencies with demonstrated TikTok proficiency. As a badged partner, Monster Agency® is uniquely positioned to help brands build and optimize high-performing TikTok campaigns, offering a comprehensive suite of services from upper-funnel awareness to lower-funnel conversions for eCommerce websites."We are heavily leaned into TikTok and all it has to offer our robust roster of clients," said Andrew Molz, Founder of Monster Agency®. "Our one-stop-shop approach has been wildly successful with helping various brands feel comfortable to open up TikTok as a new channel, or scale further than they've previously been able to. With a myriad of new tools, targeting potential and audiences - the opportunity cost of not having a TikTok strategy is becoming more and more expensive each month."Monster Agency® has demonstrated exceptional results on TikTok, growing its own agency account to 1 million followers in just four months using TikTok engagement campaigns. Clients working with Monster Agency® typically see a 15% to 33% higher return on ad spend on TikTok compared to other social media platforms.The agency specializes in serving higher education brands, live event organizers, and CPG companies. Notable successes include assisting Liberty University in launching TikTok ad campaigns to enhance their advertising presence and attract more online and resident students. Additionally, Monster Agency® has helped SeatGeek achieve consistent month-over-month growth on TikTok, increasing registered users and revenue.What sets Monster Agency® apart is its holistic approach to TikTok marketing. Beyond media buying, the agency provides hands-on experience in creator video production and offers consultative services for organic content creation. This comprehensive strategy ensures clients receive expert guidance throughout their TikTok journey.The badged TikTok Agency Partner status grants Monster Agency® enhanced capabilities, including access to exclusive alpha and beta testing opportunities for clients, advanced industry insights, and improved go-to-market strategies."At TikTok, we are always looking for ways to make it easier for brands and advertisers to develop engaging content and impactful campaigns that resonate with TikTok communities," says Melissa Yang, Global Head of Marketing Partnerships and Industry Education, TikTok. "We are excited to lean into the media and creative service model with agencies to provide brands with innovative solutions that continue to level up their TikTok campaigns."Looking ahead, Monster Agency® aims to become a top 5 TikTok Agency leader, not only in client services but also as a valuable partner for TikTok. The agency is committed to growing in tandem with TikTok, continuously adapting to the platform's evolution and driving innovation in digital marketing strategies.For more information about Monster Agency®'s TikTok services, visit /tiktok .About Monster Agency®:Founded in 2019, Monster Agency® is a leading digital marketing firm specializing in TikTok strategies and campaigns. With a focus on higher education, live events, and CPG brands, Monster Agency® offers comprehensive services including media buying, creative production, and strategic consulting. As a badged TikTok Agency Partner, Monster Agency® is at the forefront of innovative social media marketing, helping brands connect with their audiences through engaging, authentic content.

