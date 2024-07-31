(MENAFNEditorial) Vidnoz, a transformative AI tools announces the release of Vidnoz AI 3.0, introducing its brand new features - Scene-based Sitting Avatars and Team Collaboration. These innovative updates significantly streamline the video production workflow, delivering a comprehensive and smoother video creation experience for its users. Vidnoz AI commits to delving into the realm of spokesperson videos and transforming video communication with a diverse cast of lifelike avatars.



Vidnoz AI 3.0 Empowers Businesses & Creators with Next-Gen Avatar Video Creation

Video content consumption is skyrocketing in the digital age, with year-over-year growth of 80%. Businesses, educators, and individuals alike rely on videos to convey messages, share knowledge, and engage audiences. As remote work becomes increasingly prevalent, effective team collaboration tools are essential. Vidnoz AI's new features address this growing need by providing powerful solutions that enhance team communication and make video creation more accessible.



Groundbreaking Collaboration: Redefining Teamwork



Vidnoz AI 3.0 allows team members to work closely on video projects seamlessly, fostering collaboration and enhancing productivity.



Unlimited Team Size: Vidnoz AI supports teams of nearly any size, accommodating up to 1000 members, making it suitable for both small teams and large organizations.



Easy to share and organize: Users can swiftly create folders, streamlining the management of various projects and resources, in addition to sharing project files, templates, and feature permissions for seamless communication and coordination.



Real-time Collaboration: Team members can share ideas and provide feedback on video projects in real time, ensuring a cohesive and efficient workflow.



Unmatched Authenticity: Scene-based Sitting Avatars



The introduction of Sitting Avatars adds a new dimension of realism and engagement to video creation. These avatars are ideal for scenarios that require a seated, professional appearance, enhancing the overall quality and relatability of the content. Suitable scenarios for Sitting Avatars include:



Meeting Videos: Improve the professionalism of online meetings with avatars that mimic a natural sitting posture, creating a more engaging and lifelike interaction.



Educational Videos: Make educational content more relatable and engaging with avatars that can sit and interact with virtual environments, enhancing the learning experience.



Sales Video: Scale and personalize sales videos to improve efficiency in every sales touch-point: From outreach, and follow-ups, to successful closure.



Unwavering Commitment to "Free for All"



Despite elevating video quality to the next level, Vidnoz AI continues to provide daily free usage for all users. Users can freely explore 900+ Avatars, 450+ voices, 1000+ templates, numerous images, and video assets on Vidnoz AI. Anyone, from creators to companies, can create top-notch spokesperson videos effortlessly.



Sam Brown, the chief product manager of Vidnoz AI, expressed his excitement about the release, saying, "It's a world where video reigns supreme, even in our line of work. The demand for high-quality video content is growing, and we are committed to making video creation simple and accessible to everyone. Our team will constantly add new templates and avatars to the collection, diversify avatar roles, and include more high-end speech options for various scenarios."





