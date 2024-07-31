German economy contracts in second quarter, exposes ongoing economic struggles

(MENAFN) Germany’s experienced an unexpected contraction in the second quarter, revealing ongoing struggles despite a reduction in inflation pressures. According to preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office released on Tuesday, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) decreased by 0.1 percent compared to the previous quarter. This decline was unexpected, as analysts had forecasted a slight 0.1 percent growth following a modest 0.2 percent increase in the first quarter.



When adjusted for price and calendar factors, Germany's economy also showed a 0.1 percent contraction year-on-year for the second quarter. This indicates that the country is facing broader economic challenges that go beyond just inflation. The inability to benefit from the easing of inflationary pressures suggests deeper structural issues within the economy that are impeding growth and recovery.



The contraction in Germany’s GDP highlights the ongoing difficulties in stimulating economic activity and raises concerns about the future trajectory of the country's economy within the eurozone. It underscores the persistent challenges Germany faces in overcoming economic stagnation and achieving sustained growth, despite the seemingly favorable conditions created by reduced inflation.



