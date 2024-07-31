Carestream Wins Renowned Award For Dental Films

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- We're excited to announce Carestream recently received the Leaders Award in the Category from Grupo Mídia in Brazil, a renowned international multimedia company.

This distinguished award, considered the highest recognition in the dental industry, recognizes our dental films for excellence. There were 23 total categories with three winners in each category.

The methodology for selecting the winners included an open vote on the awards website together with research conducted by Grupo Mídia's editorial group over the last 12 months.

Winning this award is a testament to our commitment to excellence, as well as a direct result of our team's hard work and dedication. We're looking forward to more opportunities to showcase our dedication to helping solve our customers' biggest challenges, add more value, and enhance the overall imaging experience.

A huge thank you to our Brazil team for their contribution to this significant win for Carestream!

