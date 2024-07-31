Carestream Wins Renowned Award For Dental Films
Date
7/31/2024 4:52:29 AM
(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- We're excited to announce Carestream recently received the health Leaders Award in the dental Category from Grupo Mídia in Brazil, a renowned international multimedia company.
This distinguished award, considered the highest recognition in the dental industry, recognizes our dental films for excellence. There were 23 total categories with three winners in each category.
The methodology for selecting the winners included an open vote on the awards website together with market research conducted by Grupo Mídia's editorial group over the last 12 months.
Winning this award is a testament to our commitment to excellence, as well as a direct result of our team's hard work and dedication. We're looking forward to more opportunities to showcase our dedication to helping solve our customers' biggest challenges, add more value, and enhance the overall imaging experience.
A huge thank you to our Brazil team for their contribution to this significant win for Carestream!
About Carestream Health
Carestream is a worldwide provider of medical imaging systems; X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing; and precision contract coating services for a wide range of industrial, medical, electronic, and other applications-all backed by a global service and support network. For more information about the company's broad portfolio of products, solutions, and services, please contact your Carestream representative, or call 1-888-777-2072, or visit .
CARESTREAM is a trademark of Carestream Health.
2024
View source version on businesswire:
Permalink
MENAFN31072024004146001356ID1108502378
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.