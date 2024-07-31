EQS-News: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Veganz Mililk® wins Award from Top Chefs

Veganz Mililk® wins Award from Top Chefs Ludwigsfelde, 31 st of July, 2024 - Germany's Food Innovation of the Year comes from a 2D printer and is now delighting top chefs and sommeliers alike: The gluten-free Bio Mililk® Hafer Barista milk alternative from Veganz comes in sheets and saves 94 % packaging waste and 85 % weight compared to products in milk cartons. The product impressed the critical panel at the prestigious Superior Taste Award . The delicious Bio Mililk® Hafer Barista is available at dm stores in Germany and Austria, as well as at Rewe, Bünting, and Bio Company. No heavy lifting, easy and quick preparation, minimal storage space needed, long shelf life, and almost no waste: these are just some of the compelling arguments for the sustainable success of this innovation. Mililk® is made from just five natural ingredients, requires no chemicals or preservatives, and is always freshly prepared as needed, preventing food waste. Mililk® can be used not only for cereals, bowls, shakes, cocktails, and all imaginable coffee variations thanks to its barista quality, but it also serves as an excellent alternative to cooking cream for cooking and baking. "We are very pleased that the experienced jury of gourmets has officially confirmed what we regularly hear from our customers about our innovation: It tastes excellent," says Jan Bredack, founder and CEO of Veganz. Customers can also experience the quality and taste of this product online at veganz.

About Veganz Group AG

Veganz (veganz) – Good for you, better for everyone – is a brand and producer of plant-based foods. Founded in 2011 in Berlin, Veganz became known as Europe's first vegan supermarket chain. With a colorful and positive company philosophy, Veganz successfully broke out of the vegan niche and established the plant-based diet trend in the market. The current product portfolio includes items ranging from breakfast to dinner, widely available in the DACH region. The Veganz range is continuously optimized with high-quality, innovative products, and the sustainable value chain is consistently improved. As a transparent brand, Veganz is B Corp certified, compares the environmental impact of all its own products with all other foods in the German-speaking region, and regularly sets new benchmarks for a sustainable food industry.

