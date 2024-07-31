Hepsor AS Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report For Q2 2024 And Six Months

The Group's revenues and profitability are directly dependent on the development cycle of projects, which is approximately 24 to 36 months. Sales revenue is generated only at the end of the cycle. Calendar quarters vary in terms of the number of projects ending during the quarter, which is why both profits and sales revenue can differ significantly across quarters. Therefore, performance can be considerably weaker or stronger in some years and quarters than in others.

The portfolio of the company's development projects and three-year average financial results are a better criteria for assessing the group's performance in order to assess the overall sustainability and economic results of a real estate development company.

In the second quarter of 2024, construction and sales began at the historic main building of the former Baltic Cotton Spinning and Weaving Factory located at Manufaktuuri 5. Also, the third investment in Canada was made, construction and financing agreements were signed for the construction of the StokOfiss 34 business building in Riga, and construction work has already commenced.

A large portion of the sales revenue for the second quarter of 2024 is attributed to the sale of apartments in the Ojakalda Kodud project. Most of the forecasted sales revenue for 2024 is expected to be received in the second half of the year, when the signing of real rights contracts for the Manufaktuuri 7 and Nameja Rezidence apartments begins. Additionally, sales will continue for already completed projects.

In 2024, we forecast sales revenue of €43.1 million, net profit of €4.5 million, and net profit attributable to the parent company's shareholders of €2.5 million.

Completed development projects

In the first six months of 2024, 46 homes were handed over to buyers, 34 of which were handed over in the second quarter – 30 homes in Tallinn and 4 homes in Riga.

In terms of commercial real estate, construction and financing agreements were signed in the second quarter for the construction of the StokOfiss 34 business building in Riga, with the first lease agreement already signed by the end of the quarter. For Büroo 113, building belonging to an associate company Hepsor P113 OÜ, we signed new lease agreements, and as of the date of this report, 37% of the building is covered by lease agreements (30.06.2024: 26% and 31.03.2024: 11%). We are preparing new lease agreements for the remaining spaces and forecast that at least 75% of the rentable area in Büroo 113 will be covered by lease agreements by the end of Q3.

Development projects under construction and available for sale

In the second quarter of 2024, Hepsor had four residential development projects under construction, totaling 377 apartments:



Manufaktuuri 7 (150 apartments and 453 m2 of commercial space) in Tallinn, set to be completed in the summer. The first two real rights contracts were signed at the end of June, with more active signing starting in mid-July.

Manufaktuuri 5 (149 apartments and 1,515 m2 of commercial space) in Tallinn, whose construction began in the second quarter of 2024. Completion is planned for the end of 2026.

Nameja Rezidence (38 apartments) in Riga, scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2024, and first homes will be handed over to buyers also at that time. Annenhof House (40 apartments) in Riga, expected to be completed in early 2025, with most of the sales revenue also reflected in 2025.

As of June 30, 2024, contracts under the law of obligations and written reservations have been made for a total of 123 apartments (33%) across these four projects.

Hepsor in Canada

In the second quarter of 2024, Hepsor made its third investment in Canada, in collaboration with Elysium Investments Inc., by acquiring seven properties at 17-29 Glenavy Avenue in the Leaside area of downtown Toronto. The aim is to develop a residential high-rise building with rental apartments in the future. To develop the property, Elysium Glenavy Limited Partnership was established, which includes participation from various Canadian and European investors in addition to Hepsor and Elysium. Hepsor was advised on the transaction by Fasken, one of Canada's largest law firms, and the project development will involve a team of local advisors led by the internationally renowned architectural firm Gensler Architects and one of Toronto's leading urban planning companies, Bousfields.

As of the end of the second quarter, Hepsor, together with its Canadian partners, has made three investments:

- A property located at 3406-3434 Weston Road, Toronto (investment made in Q2 2023).

- 3 properties in Toronto at the address 164-168 Isabella Street (investment made in Q2 2023).

- 7 properties in Toronto at 17-29 Glenavy Avenue (investment made Q2 2024).

All those properties have been acquired for the purpose of land development, which is expected to take approximately 2-2.5 years.

Outlook for 2024

Hepsor plans to start the construction and sales of another new project in Latvia in 2024 - the Zala Jugla project with 105 new homes - and we aim to make further investments in Canada. While customers are not making quick purchasing decisions today, there is still ongoing interest in our projects. Therefore, we remain moderately optimistic and continue with the execution of existing and new projects.

Please see Hepsor AS consolidated unaudited interim report for Q2 2024:





Consolidated statement of financial position