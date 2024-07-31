عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Raayan Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhanush Starrer Movie's Total Collection Swells To ₹53 Crore

Raayan Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhanush Starrer Movie's Total Collection Swells To ₹53 Crore


7/31/2024 12:00:39 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Raayan box office Collection day 5: Dhanush's action thriller earned a total of ₹52.95 crore in India (Net) within five days of its release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned an estimated ₹4.5 crore on Tuesday. Raayan's worldwide collection stands at ₹80.6 crore, as on July 31.

(More to come)

MENAFN31072024007365015876ID1108501581


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search