Al-Sisi And Chadian Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Relations, African Issues

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received on Tuesday, in New Alamein City, Mohamed Idriss Deby, President of the Republic of Chad, to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries and regional issues of common interest.

During the meeting, Al-Sisi stressed Egypt's keenness to provide full support to Chad at all levels, by transferring and sharing Egyptian expertise in the fields of capacity building and Chadian cadres in various development sectors, such as energy, infrastructure, health, education, agriculture, and livestock, in addition to cooperation in the security field and combating terrorism.

During the meeting, a number of African issues of common interest were also discussed, most notably the current developments in Sudan, security in the African Sahel region, and enhancing coordination regarding the role of the Sahel-Sahara Community.

The official spokesperson for the presidency stated that the talks witnessed an agreement between the two countries on the necessity of supporting efforts to cease fire in Sudan, in a way that promotes the supreme interests of the Sudanese people, who are paying the price of the ongoing fighting from their capabilities, and are suffering from a worsening humanitarian crisis that requires urgent intervention to alleviate it.

The two presidents affirmed the two countries' support for all efforts to achieve stability in Libya and enhance security in the Sahel region in the face of ongoing terrorist threats.

For his part, President Deby praised the close and extended relations between the two countries, stressing his country's keenness to develop cooperation with Egypt in various fields, and praising the support provided by Egypt to Chad over the past decades, and supporting the efforts of the Chadian people to achieve development.

The Chadian president pointed out the availability of the common will between the two countries to achieve a qualitative leap in the path of bilateral cooperation in various sectors, and appreciating the role of Egyptian institutions and companies active in Chad, especially with regard to supporting the Chadian educational and cultural process, infrastructure projects, as well as the activity of the Al-Azhar mission in Chad.

The two presidents agreed to activate the work of the joint committee between the two countries as soon as possible, to implement what was agreed upon and expedite the implementation of joint cooperation projects, in a way that achieves the interests of the two peoples.