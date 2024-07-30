Intelbras Shares Dip Following Q2 2024 Results: A Detailed Examination

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday morning, the cautiously responded to Intelbras' (INTB3) Q2 2024 earnings. At the opening, shares dropped by 8% but started stabilizing soon after.



This varied response mirrored the deep analysis of the released data from the security equipment producer.



XP Investments pointed out a notable success: Intelbras saw a 22.2% rise in net revenue year-over-year. This solid performance exceeded many market expectations across all segments.



Specifically, the security segment, representing 56% of sales, grew by 18.9% in revenue and saw improved stock levels in Manaus.



Furthermore, Genial Investments observed significant growth in the communications sector.







Revenues there climbed 16.1% year-over-year, surpassing the expected 11.1%. This boost largely came from strategic partnerships, especially in the GPON business.



The energy sector also stood out, contributing 21% of quarterly sales and leaping by 40.1% compared to last year.



Despite these gains and a surge in solar panels, Genial advised caution about future margins in this sector.



Yet these positives faced some offsetting issues. Intelbras' EBITDA reached R$159.3 ($28) million, up 15.6% year-over-year, but with weak margins below market forecasts.

Financial Analysis of Intelbras

Analysts from Genial identified unexpected cost increases due to currency fluctuations, logistical challenges in the security segment, and high air freight costs for ICT partnership sales.



Elevated general expenses from increased commercial activities also surpassed expectations.



Recalling the first quarter, BTG Pactual noted weaker profits but better margins, sparking doubts about consistent growth.



However, they pointed out that lower margins were understandable, given the logistical and currency issues.



BTG, XP, and Genial all reiterated their buy recommendations for Intelbras , setting target prices at R$38, R$29, and R$28, respectively.



This analysis of Intel's performance and the detailed input from financial analysts reveal the intricate factors shaping market perceptions.



It underscores the importance of delving beyond mere numbers to grasp the underlying elements influencing them.

