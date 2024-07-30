The Dominican Republic Hosts Immersive Taste The Paradise Culinary Event In New York

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Exclusive dinner was held at Hall des Lumières, and attended by over 250 agents, tour operators and allies from New York's sector

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The of Tourism of the Dominican Republic recently hosted "Taste the Paradise," an immersive and experiential dinner that celebrates and pays homage to the flavors of Dominican cuisine at Hall

des Lumières in New York. The event was attended by over 250 travel agents, tour operators and key figures from New York's tourism sector. The event featured a four-course meal curated by chef Saverio Stassi of the acclaimed Ajualä restaurant in Santo Domingo, showcasing the authentic flavors and rich culinary traditions of the Dominican Republic.

The event provided a sensory journey through the various regions of the Dominican Republic. Guests enjoyed an exclusive dinner showcasing the best of Dominican cuisine, along with cocktails and a tasting of locally-sourced rums. The prestigious Dominican cigar brand, La Aurora, was also highlighted.

Among the standout dishes was the cassava paired with traditional cheese, and shortrib served with sweet potato puree and a jam prepared with Dominican ingredients. For dessert, guests enjoyed a delicious corn-based

majarete, presented in an avant-garde style with creative elements to enhance the tasting experience.

"We were thrilled to bring the authentic flavors of the Dominican Republic to New York," said David Collado, Minister of Tourism of the Dominican Republic. "Food has a unique power to connect us and we are proud to share the flavor of our country through this unforgettable culinary experience. This event was a testament to the links that food can create between cultures."

New York is of great importance for Dominican tourism, with more tourists coming to the Dominican Repulic from the state than any other. In 2023, 13% of the total number of tourists who arrived in the country came from New York, totaling 1,049,216 people. In the first six months of 2024, there was an 8% increase in the number of tourists from New York, reaching 543,771 residents.

