Storyblocks Expands Exclusive Music Label To Over 150 Platforms

Storyblocks, an unlimited, subscription-based stock with creation and workflow functionality, has expanded its Storyblocks Label music tracks to over 150 platforms. Brands and creators can access Storyblocks artists' exclusive tracks on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, or stream them on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music, among other social media music libraries or streaming platforms.

High-performing social media videos often contain or directly relate to music. Platforms, like TikTok and YouTube, have accelerated the merging of music streaming and video creation, with music appearing in 85% of TikTok videos and 84% of YouTube content. This trend aligns with broader consumer behavior, as 80% of people now use streaming services for music consumption.

This launch provides social media video creators direct access to Storyblocks Label tracks within platform music libraries, streamlining their video creation process and increasing visibility for Storyblocks' artists beyond their traditional audience. The Storyblocks Label features renowned artists like Esin Aydıngöz, a Grammy-nominated musician and composer for film, TV, video games and live productions, who released an exclusive EP with Storyblocks this week and will be contributing up to 100 music tracks to the label this year. Other notable artists include Kamil Guszczynski, Oleksii Abramovych, Yagull Music and Valentina Gribanova, among others.

The increased availability of Storyblocks exclusive' t racks comes as music labels have cracked down on creators and brands using their songs in branded social media posts, and social media platforms have restricted music usage. For example, TikTok requires business users to use music from its Commercial Music Library for all their content. Storyblocks' music will be included in TikTok's Commercial Music Library through the SoundOn program. Moreover, YouTube Content ID claims increased by 25% year-over-year between 2022 and 2023 , stressing the importance of using music from trusted providers who offer licenses and claims support.

"At Canon USA, our marketing team constantly strives to craft compelling content that inspires our audiences across all digital channels," said Brian Mahar , senior vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Storyblocks' extensive royalty-free music library has been invaluable, allowing us to bring those stories to life with diverse, high-quality tracks that perfectly complement our visuals, messaging and storytelling goals, with music already commercially cleared for digital and broadcast channels. We rely on Storyblocks for music, not only because of the incredible variety in their library but also because of the exceptional production quality of their tracks and this launch, specifically, will enable us to leverage more exclusive tracks from Storyblocks' talented artists across TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, Apple Music and beyond."

"In today's digital landscape, content providers must ensure the highest quality media assets and that everything is commercially cleared for use across channels," said TJ Leonard , CEO of Storyblocks. "We kept our customers and artists top of mind when launching the Storyblocks Label, and the expansion into music streaming platforms is further evidence of that commitment. Now, videographers, brands and content creators can amplify their videos and publish them more quickly without worrying about music availability and legal restrictions."

This announcement comes as Storyblocks was recently named the top provider of stock music software on the G2 Grid® Report for Stock Music, Summer 2024 , for the second quarter running.

Storyblocks empowers creators and businesses to produce better videos faster than ever. Our stock media library includes high-quality video, audio, and imagery that is crafted by 700+ highly accomplished artists and creators from around the world and updated regularly based on what customers want. We power inclusive storytelling by sourcing diverse content representing people of all identities. With a simple subscription, customers get unlimited access to our media library of 2.6 million assets, plus high-quality templates and after-effects, video editing tools, and plug-ins for leading video editing platforms. Storyblocks ensures customers' peace of mind with comprehensive licensing and unlimited downloads, enabling endless experimentation and iteration with full confidence to meet business goals.

Storyblocks is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. To find out more about how Storyblocks is transforming the future of video content creation, go to and follow Storyblocks on LinkedIn , YouTube , Twitter , and Instagram .

