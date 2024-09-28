Renewed violence erupts between Sudanese army, RSF paramilitary forces

(MENAFN) Reports of violent clashes have emerged between the Sudanese and members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) across various regions including Khartoum, Al Jazirah, and White Nile states, as well as the city of El Fasher. Witnesses described by the army on RSF gathering points near the Al-Jaili Petroleum Refinery, resulting in thick plumes of smoke rising from the targeted areas.



The RSF maintains control over significant territories in Bahri, including the Al-Jaili refinery, while the army is deployed in neighboring areas and strategic bases within the city. Additional airstrikes were reported in southern Khartoum and Alkotainh district in White Nile state.



In Al Jazirah state, the Wad Madani Resistance Committees reported military aircraft conducting raids on RSF gatherings in the village of Bika, west of Wad Madani city. Since December of the previous year, the RSF has held sway over several cities in Al Jazirah state, including Wad Madani.



Witnesses also observed renewed clashes between the army and RSF in northern and eastern El Fasher, involving heavy weaponry. Army airstrikes were reportedly launched on RSF positions east of El Fasher.



The UN International Organization for Migration (IOM) disclosed that clashes recommenced on Saturday, leading to the displacement of 250 families and reports of casualties in several neighborhoods of El Fasher. Neither the army nor the RSF has issued statements regarding the latest developments.

