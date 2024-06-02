Asia Morning Bites

(MENAFN- ING) Global macro and markets

Today, we have the US manufacturing ISM report - a helpful reminder that it is non-farm payrolls on Friday (they are almost always released in the same week). The headline ISM was sub-50 last time, and is expected to remain in contraction territory this month, though maybe slightly closer to the breakeven level than in April. Also, keep an eye on the prices paid numbers. At 60.9 last time, this is not a helpful inflation indicator and needs to come down more to be consistent with a more benign inflation outlook.

China : The Caixin manufacturing PMI will be published this morning. Markets are looking for a small uptick to 51.6 from the previous month's 51.4, but the disappointment of the earlier published official PMIs may foreshadow a weaker read. The Caixin PMI has been stronger than the official PMI in recent months. If we see a disparity in the direction, it is worth noting that Caixin PMI respondents are more weighted toward the private sector and export-oriented firms.

Capital spending rose 6.8% YoY in 1Q24 (vs 16.4% in 4Q23, 11.0% market consensus). Revised 1Q24 GDP will be released next week, and the disappointing capital spending number suggests the contraction may be even deeper than the flash GDP figures. However, corporate profits rose 15.1% YoY, beating the market consensus of 8.3%, and a modest improvement from the previous quarter's 13.0%. The weak JPY is supportive of stronger corporate profits.

Imports unexpectedly dropped -2.0% YoY in May (vs 5.4% in April, 2.7% market consensus). Energy imports posted a mere 0.3% gain, smaller than expected while non-energy imports fell -2.6%. Consumer goods imports (-20.4%) – cars and apparel – dropped the most, suggesting sluggish domestic demand.

The trade surplus widened to USD4.9 bn in May from USD1.5 bn in April (vs 4.2 bn market consensus). We had expected the trade surplus to narrow due to faster import growth on higher commodity prices, but weak domestic demand is weighing on imports. In terms of GDP, the net export contribution is likely to remain positive in the current quarter, adding upside risks to our current GDP forecast of 0.1% QoQ sa in 2Q24 (1.3% in 1Q24).