Kuwaiti Racer Achieves First Place In World Motosurf Championship In Poland

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti racer Fares Ramadan from the Kuwait Marine Sports Club team achieved first place on Sunday in the Rookie Stock category in the second round of the World Motosurf Championship held in Poland.

Director of the water bike game at the Marine Sports Club, Ibrahim Ramadan, told KUNA Sunday that contestant Fares Ramadan achieved first place in all the qualifiers that preceded the race in a that witnessed the competition of 96 players representing 19 countries.

He pointed out that this achievement achieved by racer Fares Ramadan comes as a culmination of the efforts made in the race and the pre-race preparations and psychological and physical preparation for the championship. (end)

