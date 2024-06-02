Nahdi Medical Company Opens New Clinic in Yanbu City with the Presence of the CEO of the Royal Commission for Yanbu

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Yanbu, Saudi Arabia, May 30, 2024: Nahdi Medical Company inaugurated its new clinic, part of the "NahdiCare Clinics" series, in Yanbu Industrial City. Engineer Abdulhadi Al-Jahani, CEO of the Royal Commission for Yanbu, Engineer Yasser Joharji, CEO of Nahdi Medical Company, and several general managers and officials attended the inauguration.

On the occasion of the opening, Engineer Abdulhadi Al-Jahani, CEO of the Royal Commission for Yanbu, commented: “The Royal Commission for Yanbu works to enhance the quality of life of its communities and is keen on developing healthcare services for the residents and visitors of Yanbu Industrial city. The opening of NahdiCare Clinics demonstrates the Royal Commission's commitment, as NahdiCare Clinics provide all services and facilities with the highest health standards. It also reflects the importance of partnership with the private sector, which plays a pivotal role in the growth and development of the healthcare sector in Yanbu, contributing to creating a vibrant community and establishing a prosperous economy through diversified investment, thus supporting the achievement of Saudi Vision 2030.”

Engineer Yasser Joharji, CEO of Nahdi Medical Company, commented: “Today, we celebrate the success of our strategic partnership with the Royal Commission in Yanbu City. Our integration with the public and private sectors has enhanced the primary healthcare system in Yanbu City with the opening of NahdiCare Clinics. I would like to thank the Royal Commission for continuously encouraging innovation and providing advanced infrastructure for partners. We are delighted with all the support and empowerment they provided which has enabled us to fulfill our role as a leading national healthcare company that offers our Guests the highest quality services in addition to a diverse range of innovative solutions powered by our technological capabilities. These constant advancements support us in providing Guests with a unique and integrated healthcare experience, to add beats to their lives every day”.

The NahdiCare Clinic in Yanbu Industrial City offers emergency services around the clock and includes 19 specialized clinics such as pediatrics, gynecology, dermatology, dentistry, ENT, family medicine, internal medicine, optometry, orthopedics, and other medical specialties. It is equipped with the best devices and technologies, including MRI machines, laser devices, optical devices, self-registration devices, and advanced technologies that enhance the guest experience by providing healthcare with the highest global standards.

For more information about NahdiCare Clinics in Yanbu City, you can visit the NahdiCare Clinics website, download the NahdiCare Clinics app, or call the unified number 920024673. Guests can also visit NahdiCare Clinics during medical clinic hours from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the clinic located in Al-Fahd District, King Abdullah Road, in the Royal Commission in Yanbu City.







